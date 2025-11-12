NetX (NETX) Tokenomics
NetX (NETX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NetX (NETX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NetX (NETX) Information
NetX: An AI-Powered Economic Network Driven by RWA, Bridging Blockchain and Real-World Value NetX is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem built on trusted computing and a Layer-1 secure network, designed to provide modular economic infrastructure. Powered by AI and the MCP protocol, it delivers intelligent support for dApps and financial activities. Within the NetX ecosystem, all projects can seamlessly use tokens backed by Real-World Assets (RWA) for payments and settlements, including regulated stablecoins, tokenized financial instruments, and real-world assets. NetX is creating a seamless connection between on-chain innovation and the real economy, driving the fusion of Web3 and the global value network.
NetX (NETX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NetX (NETX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NETX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NETX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NETX's tokenomics, explore NETX token's live price!
NetX (NETX) Price History
Analyzing the price history of NETX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
NETX Price Prediction
Want to know where NETX might be heading? Our NETX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
