What is MTP (MTP)

Multiple Network is a Web3 Private Acceleration Solution for AI that provides privacy protection and data acceleration services based on P2P and SD-WAN technologies. By aggregating the bandwidth of distributed nodes, it offers anonymous communication and encrypted transmission services.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MTP How much is MTP (MTP) worth today? The live MTP price in USD is 0.0010698 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MTP to USD price? $ 0.0010698 . Check out The current price of MTP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MTP? The market cap for MTP is $ 941.42K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MTP? The circulating supply of MTP is 880.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MTP? MTP achieved an ATH price of 0.05713413468944079 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MTP? MTP saw an ATL price of 0.000843837407026167 USD . What is the trading volume of MTP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MTP is $ 58.99K USD . Will MTP go higher this year? MTP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MTP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

