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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Mantle, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Mantle, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Mantle (MNT) Technical Analysis Today

Mantle (MNT) Technical Analysis Today

The Mantle Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Mantle's analysis below.

Mantle (MNT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.5163--+20.85%+25.62%-17.84%
Know more about Mantle Price

Mantle Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Mantle across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 3
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 1Buy 11
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.5153
0.5153
R2
0.5153
0.5152
R1
0.5152
0.5152
PP
0.5152
0.5152
S1
0.5151
0.5151
S2
0.5151
0.5151
S3
0.515
0.5151

Mantle Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.38M
$2.76 M
$3.14 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.79 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.78 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.27 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Mantle Capital Flow

Net InflowMNTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.47 M0.52
2026-08-25-$0.29 M0.51
2026-08-24$0.58 M0.53
2026-08-23-$0.08 M0.51
2026-08-22$0.20 M0.48

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Mantle

Trade Mantle (MNT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Mantle price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MNT/USDT
$0.5163
$0.5163$0.5163
+0.97%
354.81K (USDT)
MNT/USDC
$0.516
$0.516$0.516
+0.86%
111.48K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MNT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MNT
MNT
USD
USD

1 MNT = 0.5163 USD