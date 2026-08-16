Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Meteora, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Meteora, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About MET

MET Price Info

What is MET

MET Official Website

MET Tokenomics

MET Price Forecast

MET History

MET Buying Guide

MET-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MET Spot

MET USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Meteora (MET) Technical Analysis Today

Meteora (MET) Technical Analysis Today

The Meteora Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Meteora's analysis below.

Meteora (MET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2113--+23.71%+24.66%+59.47%
Know more about Meteora Price

Meteora Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Meteora across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.211
0.211
R2
0.211
0.2109
R1
0.2109
0.2109
PP
0.2109
0.2109
S1
0.2108
0.2108
S2
0.2108
0.2108
S3
0.2107
0.2108

Meteora Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.80M
$7.18 M
$7.98 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.36 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.35 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.62 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.61 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Meteora Capital Flow

Net InflowMETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.02 M0.21
2026-08-25-$0.12 M0.21
2026-08-24$0.28 M0.23
2026-08-23$0.32 M0.24
2026-08-22$0.12 M0.22

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Meteora

Trade Meteora (MET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Meteora price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MET/USDT
$0.2113
$0.2113$0.2113
-0.98%
646.65K (USDT)
MET/USDC
$0.2117
$0.2117$0.2117
-0.92%
244.82K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MET
MET
USD
USD

1 MET = 0.2113 USD