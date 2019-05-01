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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Livepeer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Livepeer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Livepeer (LPT) Technical Analysis Today

Livepeer (LPT) Technical Analysis Today

The Livepeer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LPT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Livepeer's analysis below.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.41--+19.28%-5.82%-34.55%
Know more about Livepeer Price

Livepeer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Livepeer across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 2
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.4096
1.4093
R2
1.4093
1.4089
R1
1.4086
1.4087
PP
1.4083
1.4083
S1
1.4076
1.4079
S2
1.4073
1.4077
S3
1.4066
1.4073

Livepeer Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.23M
$4.65 M
$4.42 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Livepeer Capital Flow

Net InflowLPTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M1.43
2026-08-25-$0.02 M1.43
2026-08-24-$0.05 M1.42
2026-08-23$0.00 M1.42
2026-08-22$0.12 M1.39

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Livepeer

Trade Livepeer (LPT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Livepeer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LPT/USDT
$1.41
$1.41$1.41
-0.98%
42.78K (USDT)
LPT/USDC
$1.41
$1.41$1.41
-1.05%
38.71K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LPT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LPT
LPT
USD
USD

1 LPT = 1.41 USD