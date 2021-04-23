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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KuCoin Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KuCoin Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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KuCoin Token (KCS) Technical Analysis Today

KuCoin Token (KCS) Technical Analysis Today

The KuCoin Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KCS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about KuCoin Token's analysis below.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$7.2028--+8.95%+9.22%-8.76%
Know more about KuCoin Token Price

KuCoin Token Capital Flow

Net InflowKCSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M7.20
2026-08-25$0.01 M7.27
2026-08-24$0.01 M7.41
2026-08-23$0.04 M7.34
2026-08-22$0.00 M7.49

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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KCSUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Trade KuCoin Token (KCS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live KuCoin Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KCS/USDT
$7.2028
$7.2028$7.2028
-0.89%
7.68K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KCS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KCS
KCS
USD
USD

1 KCS = 7.2028 USD