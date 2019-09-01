Kaia (KAIA) Technical Analysis Today The Kaia Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KAIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kaia's analysis below. Sign Up

Kaia (KAIA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03363 -- +50.60% +12.96% -29.32%

Kaia Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kaia across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03371 0.03366 R2 0.03366 0.03363 R1 0.03363 0.03361 PP 0.03358 0.03358 S1 0.03355 0.03355 S2 0.0335 0.03353 S3 0.03347 0.0335

Kaia Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $1.37 M $1.38 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.24 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.26 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $0.67 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.73 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kaia Capital Flow Net Inflow KAIAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.04 M 0.03 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-23 $0.11 M 0.03 2026-08-22 $0.08 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Kaia (KAIA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kaia price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KAIA / USDT $0.03355 $0.03355 $0.03355 +0.53% 2.15M (USDT) Trade KAIA / USDC $0.03356 $0.03356 $0.03356 +0.87% 1.64M (USDT) Trade