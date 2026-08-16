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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on JITO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on JITO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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JITO (JTO) Technical Analysis Today

JITO (JTO) Technical Analysis Today

The JITO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JTO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about JITO's analysis below.

JITO (JTO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.5269---6.03%-10.12%-3.13%
Know more about JITO Price

JITO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of JITO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 2
Buy 9
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.5276
0.5272
R2
0.5272
0.5268
R1
0.5266
0.5266
PP
0.5262
0.5262
S1
0.5256
0.5258
S2
0.5252
0.5256
S3
0.5246
0.5252

JITO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.02M
$6.25 M
$6.23 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.16M
3-Day Active Buys
$3.69 M
3-Day Active Sells
$3.85 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.33M
7-Day Active Buys
$10.83 M
7-Day Active Sells
$10.50 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

JITO Capital Flow

Net InflowJTOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.07 M0.53
2026-08-25-$1.11 M0.54
2026-08-24-$0.41 M0.58
2026-08-23-$0.27 M0.59
2026-08-22-$0.29 M0.60

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about JITO

Trade JITO (JTO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live JITO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JTO/USDT
$0.5268
$0.5268$0.5268
-1.78%
307.04K (USDT)
JTO/USDC
$0.5268
$0.5268$0.5268
-1.83%
101.61K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

JTO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JTO
JTO
USD
USD

1 JTO = 0.5269 USD