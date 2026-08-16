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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Injective, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Injective, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Injective (INJ) Technical Analysis Today

Injective (INJ) Technical Analysis Today

The Injective Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INJ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Injective's analysis below.

Injective (INJ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$5.651--+39.42%+15.77%-0.74%
Know more about Injective Price

Injective Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Injective across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 1
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
5.634
5.633
R2
5.633
5.6318
R1
5.631
5.6311
PP
5.63
5.63
S1
5.628
5.6288
S2
5.627
5.6281
S3
5.625
5.627

Injective Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.37M
$11.36 M
$10.99 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$26.83 M
3-Day Active Sells
$26.87 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.82M
7-Day Active Buys
$55.24 M
7-Day Active Sells
$56.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Injective Capital Flow

Net InflowINJUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.21 M5.66
2026-08-25-$0.68 M5.77
2026-08-24$0.20 M5.67
2026-08-23-$0.34 M5.22
2026-08-22-$1.61 M4.80

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Injective

Trade Injective (INJ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Injective price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INJ/USDT
$5.651
$5.651$5.651
-1.97%
667.10K (USDT)
INJ/USDC
$5.648
$5.648$5.648
-2.13%
9.56K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

INJ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INJ
INJ
USD
USD

1 INJ = 5.651 USD