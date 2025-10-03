The live WorldAssets price today is 0.7585 USD. Track real-time INC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live WorldAssets price today is 0.7585 USD. Track real-time INC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INC price trend easily at MEXC now.

WorldAssets Price(INC)

1 INC to USD Live Price:

+33.00%1D
USD
WorldAssets (INC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:06:23 (UTC+8)

WorldAssets (INC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+2.93%

+33.00%

+658.50%

+658.50%

WorldAssets (INC) real-time price is $ 0.7585. Over the past 24 hours, INC traded between a low of $ 0.5552 and a high of $ 0.98, showing active market volatility. INC's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, INC has changed by +2.93% over the past hour, +33.00% over 24 hours, and +658.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WorldAssets (INC) Market Information

$ 43.33K
$ 43.33K$ 43.33K

$ 227.55M
$ 227.55M$ 227.55M

300,000,000
300,000,000 300,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of WorldAssets is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.33K. The circulating supply of INC is --, with a total supply of 300000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 227.55M.

WorldAssets (INC) Price History USD

Track the price changes of WorldAssets for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.188199+33.00%
30 Days$ +0.6585+658.50%
60 Days$ +0.6585+658.50%
90 Days$ +0.6585+658.50%
WorldAssets Price Change Today

Today, INC recorded a change of $ +0.188199 (+33.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WorldAssets 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.6585 (+658.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WorldAssets 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INC saw a change of $ +0.6585 (+658.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WorldAssets 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.6585 (+658.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of WorldAssets (INC)?

Check out the WorldAssets Price History page now.

What is WorldAssets (INC)

The WORLDASSETS (WAT Protocol) platform is an innovative financial service platform for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). Through the WAT Protocol, the platform integrates on-chain physical assets, a dual-token model (asset ownership token + asset yield token), RWAFi (RWA + DeFi), AMM liquidity, POS-DAO asset committee, asset compliance, and a complete tokenization exit mechanism to achieve the true implementation of RWA.

WorldAssets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WorldAssets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about WorldAssets on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WorldAssets buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WorldAssets Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WorldAssets (INC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WorldAssets (INC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WorldAssets.

Check the WorldAssets price prediction now!

WorldAssets (INC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WorldAssets (INC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy WorldAssets (INC)

Looking for how to buy WorldAssets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WorldAssets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INC to Local Currencies

WorldAssets Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WorldAssets, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official WorldAssets Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WorldAssets

How much is WorldAssets (INC) worth today?
The live INC price in USD is 0.7585 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current INC to USD price?
The current price of INC to USD is $ 0.7585. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WorldAssets?
The market cap for INC is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of INC?
The circulating supply of INC is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of INC?
INC achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of INC?
INC saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of INC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for INC is $ 43.33K USD.
Will INC go higher this year?
INC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out INC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
WorldAssets (INC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

