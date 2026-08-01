Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today The Hyperliquid Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HYPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hyperliquid's analysis below. Sign Up

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $81.32 -- +37.90% +37.80% +34.94%

AI Daily Analysis for Hyperliquid HYPE Analysis Today HYPE Analysis Yesterday Hyperliquid Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: Net capital inflows with bulls in control, but KDJ is overbought; beware of a pullback from highs.

Long-term: Continued accumulation by ETFs and institutions strengthens the narrative, but watch for selling pressure from large token unlocks.

Recommendation: Focus on buying dips in batches, strictly control leverage, and monitor unlock schedules and support confirmation. Short-term: Net capital inflows with bulls in control, but KDJ is overbought; beware of a pullback from highs.

Long-term: Continued accumulation by ETFs and institutions strengthens the narrative, but watch for selling pressure from large token unlocks.

Recommendation: Focus on buying dips in batches, strictly control leverage, and monitor unlock schedules and support confirmation. Hyperliquid Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: With a large-scale unlock imminent and active selling pressure dominating, the market faces near-term downward adjustments.

Long-term: ETF net inflows and ecosystem expansion support valuations, reflecting strong institutional allocation demand.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs before the unlock; consider accumulating positions in batches on dips and strictly control leverage risks. Short-term: With a large-scale unlock imminent and active selling pressure dominating, the market faces near-term downward adjustments.

Long-term: ETF net inflows and ecosystem expansion support valuations, reflecting strong institutional allocation demand.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs before the unlock; consider accumulating positions in batches on dips and strictly control leverage risks.

Hyperliquid Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hyperliquid across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 14 Neutral 3 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 81.3639 81.332 R2 81.332 81.3136 R1 81.3159 81.3023 PP 81.2839 81.2839 S1 81.2679 81.2656 S2 81.2359 81.2543 S3 81.2199 81.2359

Hyperliquid Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -40.26M $100.54 M $140.80 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -5.74M 3-Day Active Buys $355.61 M 3-Day Active Sells $361.36 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -4.09M 7-Day Active Buys $1,201.74 M 7-Day Active Sells $1,205.84 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hyperliquid Capital Flow Net Inflow HYPEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $3.60 M 82.35 2026-08-25 -$2.58 M 81.63 2026-08-24 $1.50 M 78.50 2026-08-23 $6.07 M 79.61 2026-08-22 -$5.50 M 77.42 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hyperliquid (HYPE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hyperliquid price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HYPE / USDT $81.34 $81.34 $81.34 -0.26% 33.80K (USDT) Trade HYPE / USDC $81.39 $81.39 $81.39 -0.13% 2.30K (USDT) Trade HYPE / USD1 $81.4 $81.4 $81.4 -0.20% 710.77 (USDT) Trade