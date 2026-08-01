Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$81.32
|--
|+37.90%
|+37.80%
|+34.94%
AI Daily Analysis for Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: Net capital inflows with bulls in control, but KDJ is overbought; beware of a pullback from highs.
- Long-term: Continued accumulation by ETFs and institutions strengthens the narrative, but watch for selling pressure from large token unlocks.
- Recommendation: Focus on buying dips in batches, strictly control leverage, and monitor unlock schedules and support confirmation.
Hyperliquid Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: With a large-scale unlock imminent and active selling pressure dominating, the market faces near-term downward adjustments.
- Long-term: ETF net inflows and ecosystem expansion support valuations, reflecting strong institutional allocation demand.
- Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs before the unlock; consider accumulating positions in batches on dips and strictly control leverage risks.
Hyperliquid Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hyperliquid across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Sell
|Sell 11
|Neutral 0
|Buy 3
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 3
|Neutral 3
|Buy 6
Hyperliquid Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Hyperliquid Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|$3.60 M
|82.35
|2026-08-25
|-$2.58 M
|81.63
|2026-08-24
|$1.50 M
|78.50
|2026-08-23
|$6.07 M
|79.61
|2026-08-22
|-$5.50 M
|77.42
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.