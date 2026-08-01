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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hyperliquid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hyperliquid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today

The Hyperliquid Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HYPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hyperliquid's analysis below.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$81.32--+37.90%+37.80%+34.94%
Know more about Hyperliquid Price

AI Daily Analysis for Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Net capital inflows with bulls in control, but KDJ is overbought; beware of a pullback from highs.
  • Long-term: Continued accumulation by ETFs and institutions strengthens the narrative, but watch for selling pressure from large token unlocks.
  • Recommendation: Focus on buying dips in batches, strictly control leverage, and monitor unlock schedules and support confirmation.

Hyperliquid Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: With a large-scale unlock imminent and active selling pressure dominating, the market faces near-term downward adjustments.
  • Long-term: ETF net inflows and ecosystem expansion support valuations, reflecting strong institutional allocation demand.
  • Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs before the unlock; consider accumulating positions in batches on dips and strictly control leverage risks.

Hyperliquid Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hyperliquid across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 14
Neutral 3
Buy 9
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
81.3639
81.332
R2
81.332
81.3136
R1
81.3159
81.3023
PP
81.2839
81.2839
S1
81.2679
81.2656
S2
81.2359
81.2543
S3
81.2199
81.2359

Hyperliquid Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-40.26M
$100.54 M
$140.80 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-5.74M
3-Day Active Buys
$355.61 M
3-Day Active Sells
$361.36 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-4.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$1,201.74 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1,205.84 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hyperliquid Capital Flow

Net InflowHYPEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$3.60 M82.35
2026-08-25-$2.58 M81.63
2026-08-24$1.50 M78.50
2026-08-23$6.07 M79.61
2026-08-22-$5.50 M77.42

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hyperliquid

Trade Hyperliquid (HYPE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hyperliquid price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HYPE/USDT
$81.34
$81.34$81.34
-0.26%
33.80K (USDT)
HYPE/USDC
$81.39
$81.39$81.39
-0.13%
2.30K (USDT)
HYPE/USD1
$81.4
$81.4$81.4
-0.20%
710.77 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HYPE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HYPE
HYPE
USD
USD

1 HYPE = 81.31 USD