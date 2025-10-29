What is Gata (GATA)

Gata accelerates AI advancement through decentralisation. We build a decentralized model to unlock foundational AI resources—data and compute—powering open AI and returning value to the many, not the few. Gata accelerates AI advancement through decentralisation. We build a decentralized model to unlock foundational AI resources—data and compute—powering open AI and returning value to the many, not the few.

Gata (GATA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gata (GATA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GATA token's extensive tokenomics now!

Gata Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gata, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gata How much is Gata (GATA) worth today? The live GATA price in USD is 0.01933 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GATA to USD price? $ 0.01933 . Check out The current price of GATA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Gata? The market cap for GATA is $ 1.86M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GATA? The circulating supply of GATA is 96.24M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GATA? GATA achieved an ATH price of 0.17518834628959326 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GATA? GATA saw an ATL price of 0.01443447445100292 USD . What is the trading volume of GATA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GATA is $ 90.37K USD . Will GATA go higher this year? GATA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GATA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

