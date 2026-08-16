Flux (FLUX) Technical Analysis Today The Flux Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLUX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Flux's analysis below. Sign Up

Flux (FLUX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04431 -- +14.02% +7.13% -39.31%

Flux Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Flux across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04433 0.04432 R2 0.04432 0.04432 R1 0.04432 0.04432 PP 0.04431 0.04431 S1 0.04431 0.04431 S2 0.0443 0.04431 S3 0.0443 0.0443

Flux Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $1.02 M $1.00 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Flux Capital Flow Net Inflow FLUXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.05 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Flux (FLUX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Flux price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FLUX / USDT $0.0444 $0.0444 $0.0444 -0.24% 1.26M (USDT) Trade FLUX / USDC $0.04431 $0.04431 $0.04431 -0.47% 1.25M (USDT) Trade