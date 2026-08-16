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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Flux, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Flux, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FLUX

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Flux (FLUX) Technical Analysis Today

Flux (FLUX) Technical Analysis Today

The Flux Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLUX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Flux's analysis below.

Flux (FLUX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04431--+14.02%+7.13%-39.31%
Know more about Flux Price

Flux Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Flux across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 1
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04433
0.04432
R2
0.04432
0.04432
R1
0.04432
0.04432
PP
0.04431
0.04431
S1
0.04431
0.04431
S2
0.0443
0.04431
S3
0.0443
0.0443

Flux Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.02M
$1.02 M
$1.00 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Flux Capital Flow

Net InflowFLUXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.05
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.05
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Flux

Trade Flux (FLUX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Flux price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FLUX/USDT
$0.0444
$0.0444$0.0444
-0.24%
1.26M (USDT)
FLUX/USDC
$0.04431
$0.04431$0.04431
-0.47%
1.25M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FLUX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FLUX
FLUX
USD
USD

1 FLUX = 0.04431 USD