The live Fleek price today is 0.1899 USD. Track real-time FLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FLK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Fleek price today is 0.1899 USD. Track real-time FLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FLK price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About FLK

FLK Price Info

FLK Whitepaper

FLK Official Website

FLK Tokenomics

FLK Price Forecast

FLK History

FLK Buying Guide

FLK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FLK Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Fleek Logo

Fleek Price(FLK)

1 FLK to USD Live Price:

$0.1899
$0.1899$0.1899
+12.30%1D
USD
Fleek (FLK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:29:44 (UTC+8)

Fleek (FLK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1636
$ 0.1636$ 0.1636
24H Low
$ 0.1981
$ 0.1981$ 0.1981
24H High

$ 0.1636
$ 0.1636$ 0.1636

$ 0.1981
$ 0.1981$ 0.1981

$ 0.6289933396082115
$ 0.6289933396082115$ 0.6289933396082115

$ 0.11349214572806128
$ 0.11349214572806128$ 0.11349214572806128

+2.64%

+12.30%

-17.37%

-17.37%

Fleek (FLK) real-time price is $ 0.1899. Over the past 24 hours, FLK traded between a low of $ 0.1636 and a high of $ 0.1981, showing active market volatility. FLK's all-time high price is $ 0.6289933396082115, while its all-time low price is $ 0.11349214572806128.

In terms of short-term performance, FLK has changed by +2.64% over the past hour, +12.30% over 24 hours, and -17.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fleek (FLK) Market Information

No.1588

$ 3.80M
$ 3.80M$ 3.80M

$ 155.74K
$ 155.74K$ 155.74K

$ 18.99M
$ 18.99M$ 18.99M

20.00M
20.00M 20.00M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

20.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Fleek is $ 3.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 155.74K. The circulating supply of FLK is 20.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.99M.

Fleek (FLK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Fleek for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.020799+12.30%
30 Days$ -0.0601-24.04%
60 Days$ -0.0601-24.04%
90 Days$ -0.0601-24.04%
Fleek Price Change Today

Today, FLK recorded a change of $ +0.020799 (+12.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fleek 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0601 (-24.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fleek 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLK saw a change of $ -0.0601 (-24.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fleek 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0601 (-24.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fleek (FLK)?

Check out the Fleek Price History page now.

What is Fleek (FLK)

The Platform is an AI social platform enabling users to generate and enhance content with AI and share it on social media. It is among the first social platforms that incorporates both AI and blockchain to create unique new social experiences.

Fleek is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fleek investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fleek on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fleek buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fleek Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fleek (FLK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fleek (FLK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fleek.

Check the Fleek price prediction now!

Fleek (FLK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fleek (FLK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fleek (FLK)

Looking for how to buy Fleek? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fleek on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLK to Local Currencies

1 Fleek(FLK) to VND
4,997.2185
1 Fleek(FLK) to AUD
A$0.286749
1 Fleek(FLK) to GBP
0.142425
1 Fleek(FLK) to EUR
0.163314
1 Fleek(FLK) to USD
$0.1899
1 Fleek(FLK) to MYR
RM0.795681
1 Fleek(FLK) to TRY
7.9758
1 Fleek(FLK) to JPY
¥28.8648
1 Fleek(FLK) to ARS
ARS$272.844522
1 Fleek(FLK) to RUB
15.192
1 Fleek(FLK) to INR
16.781463
1 Fleek(FLK) to IDR
Rp3,164.998734
1 Fleek(FLK) to PHP
11.131938
1 Fleek(FLK) to EGP
￡E.8.98227
1 Fleek(FLK) to BRL
R$1.015965
1 Fleek(FLK) to CAD
C$0.263961
1 Fleek(FLK) to BDT
23.211477
1 Fleek(FLK) to NGN
276.015852
1 Fleek(FLK) to COP
$741.796875
1 Fleek(FLK) to ZAR
R.3.264381
1 Fleek(FLK) to UAH
7.985295
1 Fleek(FLK) to TZS
T.Sh.466.5843
1 Fleek(FLK) to VES
Bs41.5881
1 Fleek(FLK) to CLP
$178.506
1 Fleek(FLK) to PKR
Rs53.612568
1 Fleek(FLK) to KZT
100.369746
1 Fleek(FLK) to THB
฿6.15276
1 Fleek(FLK) to TWD
NT$5.818536
1 Fleek(FLK) to AED
د.إ0.696933
1 Fleek(FLK) to CHF
Fr0.150021
1 Fleek(FLK) to HKD
HK$1.475523
1 Fleek(FLK) to AMD
֏72.67473
1 Fleek(FLK) to MAD
.د.م1.750878
1 Fleek(FLK) to MXN
$3.507453
1 Fleek(FLK) to SAR
ريال0.712125
1 Fleek(FLK) to ETB
Br29.03571
1 Fleek(FLK) to KES
KSh24.552171
1 Fleek(FLK) to JOD
د.أ0.1346391
1 Fleek(FLK) to PLN
0.693135
1 Fleek(FLK) to RON
лв0.829863
1 Fleek(FLK) to SEK
kr1.78506
1 Fleek(FLK) to BGN
лв0.319032
1 Fleek(FLK) to HUF
Ft63.595611
1 Fleek(FLK) to CZK
3.984102
1 Fleek(FLK) to KWD
د.ك0.0581094
1 Fleek(FLK) to ILS
0.617175
1 Fleek(FLK) to BOB
Bs1.31031
1 Fleek(FLK) to AZN
0.32283
1 Fleek(FLK) to TJS
SM1.74708
1 Fleek(FLK) to GEL
0.516528
1 Fleek(FLK) to AOA
Kz174.060441
1 Fleek(FLK) to BHD
.د.ب0.0714024
1 Fleek(FLK) to BMD
$0.1899
1 Fleek(FLK) to DKK
kr1.221057
1 Fleek(FLK) to HNL
L4.988673
1 Fleek(FLK) to MUR
8.642349
1 Fleek(FLK) to NAD
$3.249189
1 Fleek(FLK) to NOK
kr1.900899
1 Fleek(FLK) to NZD
$0.328527
1 Fleek(FLK) to PAB
B/.0.1899
1 Fleek(FLK) to PGK
K0.808974
1 Fleek(FLK) to QAR
ر.ق0.691236
1 Fleek(FLK) to RSD
дин.19.170405
1 Fleek(FLK) to UZS
soʻm2,287.951281
1 Fleek(FLK) to ALL
L15.792084
1 Fleek(FLK) to ANG
ƒ0.339921
1 Fleek(FLK) to AWG
ƒ0.339921
1 Fleek(FLK) to BBD
$0.3798
1 Fleek(FLK) to BAM
KM0.319032
1 Fleek(FLK) to BIF
Fr561.7242
1 Fleek(FLK) to BND
$0.244971
1 Fleek(FLK) to BSD
$0.1899
1 Fleek(FLK) to JMD
$30.344121
1 Fleek(FLK) to KHR
762.649794
1 Fleek(FLK) to KMF
Fr80.3277
1 Fleek(FLK) to LAK
4,128.260787
1 Fleek(FLK) to LKR
රු57.807459
1 Fleek(FLK) to MDL
L3.20931
1 Fleek(FLK) to MGA
Ar851.56857
1 Fleek(FLK) to MOP
P1.5192
1 Fleek(FLK) to MVR
2.90547
1 Fleek(FLK) to MWK
MK329.687289
1 Fleek(FLK) to MZN
MT12.136509
1 Fleek(FLK) to NPR
रु26.783496
1 Fleek(FLK) to PYG
1,346.7708
1 Fleek(FLK) to RWF
Fr275.5449
1 Fleek(FLK) to SBD
$1.562877
1 Fleek(FLK) to SCR
2.613024
1 Fleek(FLK) to SRD
$7.337736
1 Fleek(FLK) to SVC
$1.659726
1 Fleek(FLK) to SZL
L3.249189
1 Fleek(FLK) to TMT
m0.666549
1 Fleek(FLK) to TND
د.ت0.5575464
1 Fleek(FLK) to TTD
$1.285623
1 Fleek(FLK) to UGX
Sh661.6116
1 Fleek(FLK) to XAF
Fr107.1036
1 Fleek(FLK) to XCD
$0.51273
1 Fleek(FLK) to XOF
Fr107.1036
1 Fleek(FLK) to XPF
Fr19.3698
1 Fleek(FLK) to BWP
P2.527569
1 Fleek(FLK) to BZD
$0.381699
1 Fleek(FLK) to CVE
$18.00252
1 Fleek(FLK) to DJF
Fr33.6123
1 Fleek(FLK) to DOP
$12.187782
1 Fleek(FLK) to DZD
د.ج24.677505
1 Fleek(FLK) to FJD
$0.429174
1 Fleek(FLK) to GNF
Fr1,651.1805
1 Fleek(FLK) to GTQ
Q1.452735
1 Fleek(FLK) to GYD
$39.72708
1 Fleek(FLK) to ISK
kr23.5476

Fleek Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fleek, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fleek Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fleek

How much is Fleek (FLK) worth today?
The live FLK price in USD is 0.1899 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FLK to USD price?
The current price of FLK to USD is $ 0.1899. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fleek?
The market cap for FLK is $ 3.80M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FLK?
The circulating supply of FLK is 20.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FLK?
FLK achieved an ATH price of 0.6289933396082115 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FLK?
FLK saw an ATL price of 0.11349214572806128 USD.
What is the trading volume of FLK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FLK is $ 155.74K USD.
Will FLK go higher this year?
FLK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FLK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:29:44 (UTC+8)

Fleek (FLK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FLK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FLK
FLK
USD
USD

1 FLK = 0.1899 USD

Trade FLK

FLK/USDC
$0.19
$0.19$0.19
+12.22%
FLK/USDT
$0.1899
$0.1899$0.1899
+12.16%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,391.89
$110,391.89$110,391.89

-0.99%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,913.53
$3,913.53$3,913.53

-0.97%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02506
$0.02506$0.02506

-31.88%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$193.84
$193.84$193.84

-1.47%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.1536
$3.1536$3.1536

+20.45%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,913.53
$3,913.53$3,913.53

-0.97%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,391.89
$110,391.89$110,391.89

-0.99%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$193.84
$193.84$193.84

-1.47%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5608
$2.5608$2.5608

-2.49%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19218
$0.19218$0.19218

+0.55%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0000000
$0.0000000$0.0000000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7326
$0.7326$0.7326

+2,830.40%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002004
$0.00002004$0.00002004

+298.40%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000017026
$0.00000000000017026$0.00000000000017026

+198.49%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00548
$0.00548$0.00548

+174.00%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000175
$0.000000000000000000000175$0.000000000000000000000175

+94.44%