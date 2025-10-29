The live Fireverse price today is 0.05933 USD. Track real-time FIR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FIR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Fireverse price today is 0.05933 USD. Track real-time FIR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FIR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Fireverse Price(FIR)

1 FIR to USD Live Price:

$0.05933
-0.73%1D
Fireverse (FIR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:05:32 (UTC+8)

Fireverse (FIR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05892
24H Low
$ 0.065
24H High

$ 0.05892
$ 0.065
$ 0.13227499641836485
$ 0.03134127854543523
+0.33%

-0.73%

-15.26%

-15.26%

Fireverse (FIR) real-time price is $ 0.05933. Over the past 24 hours, FIR traded between a low of $ 0.05892 and a high of $ 0.065, showing active market volatility. FIR's all-time high price is $ 0.13227499641836485, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03134127854543523.

In terms of short-term performance, FIR has changed by +0.33% over the past hour, -0.73% over 24 hours, and -15.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fireverse (FIR) Market Information

No.1207

$ 8.11M
$ 55.80K
$ 59.33M
136.71M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
13.67%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Fireverse is $ 8.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.80K. The circulating supply of FIR is 136.71M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.33M.

Fireverse (FIR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Fireverse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004363-0.73%
30 Days$ -0.0271-31.36%
60 Days$ -0.05589-48.51%
90 Days$ +0.04933+493.30%
Fireverse Price Change Today

Today, FIR recorded a change of $ -0.0004363 (-0.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fireverse 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0271 (-31.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fireverse 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FIR saw a change of $ -0.05589 (-48.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fireverse 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.04933 (+493.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fireverse (FIR)?

Check out the Fireverse Price History page now.

What is Fireverse (FIR)

Fireverse is a revolutionary music creation platform dedicated to transforming the industry through cutting-edge artificial intelligence and decentralized blockchain solutions. Fireverse redefines the music landscape, empowering both professional and amateur musicians to create, share, and profit from their unique compositions.

Fireverse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fireverse investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FIR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fireverse on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fireverse buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fireverse Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fireverse (FIR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fireverse (FIR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fireverse.

Check the Fireverse price prediction now!

Fireverse (FIR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fireverse (FIR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fireverse (FIR)

Looking for how to buy Fireverse? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fireverse on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIR to Local Currencies

1 Fireverse(FIR) to VND
1,561.26895
1 Fireverse(FIR) to AUD
A$0.0901816
1 Fireverse(FIR) to GBP
0.0444975
1 Fireverse(FIR) to EUR
0.0510238
1 Fireverse(FIR) to USD
$0.05933
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MYR
RM0.2479994
1 Fireverse(FIR) to TRY
2.4883002
1 Fireverse(FIR) to JPY
¥9.01816
1 Fireverse(FIR) to ARS
ARS$85.2441574
1 Fireverse(FIR) to RUB
4.7464
1 Fireverse(FIR) to INR
5.244772
1 Fireverse(FIR) to IDR
Rp988.8329378
1 Fireverse(FIR) to PHP
3.4903839
1 Fireverse(FIR) to EGP
￡E.2.806309
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BRL
R$0.3180088
1 Fireverse(FIR) to CAD
C$0.0824687
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BDT
7.2631786
1 Fireverse(FIR) to NGN
86.2349684
1 Fireverse(FIR) to COP
$231.7578125
1 Fireverse(FIR) to ZAR
R.1.020476
1 Fireverse(FIR) to UAH
2.4948265
1 Fireverse(FIR) to TZS
T.Sh.145.77381
1 Fireverse(FIR) to VES
Bs12.99327
1 Fireverse(FIR) to CLP
$55.7702
1 Fireverse(FIR) to PKR
Rs16.6699501
1 Fireverse(FIR) to KZT
31.6590813
1 Fireverse(FIR) to THB
฿1.922292
1 Fireverse(FIR) to TWD
NT$1.8172779
1 Fireverse(FIR) to AED
د.إ0.2177411
1 Fireverse(FIR) to CHF
Fr0.047464
1 Fireverse(FIR) to HKD
HK$0.4609941
1 Fireverse(FIR) to AMD
֏22.6966915
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MAD
.د.م0.5464293
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MXN
$1.0958251
1 Fireverse(FIR) to SAR
ريال0.2224875
1 Fireverse(FIR) to ETB
Br9.089356
1 Fireverse(FIR) to KES
KSh7.6707757
1 Fireverse(FIR) to JOD
د.أ0.04206497
1 Fireverse(FIR) to PLN
0.2165545
1 Fireverse(FIR) to RON
лв0.2598654
1 Fireverse(FIR) to SEK
kr0.5582953
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BGN
лв0.0990811
1 Fireverse(FIR) to HUF
Ft19.87555
1 Fireverse(FIR) to CZK
1.2465233
1 Fireverse(FIR) to KWD
د.ك0.01815498
1 Fireverse(FIR) to ILS
0.1928225
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BOB
Bs0.409377
1 Fireverse(FIR) to AZN
0.100861
1 Fireverse(FIR) to TJS
SM0.545836
1 Fireverse(FIR) to GEL
0.1613776
1 Fireverse(FIR) to AOA
Kz54.3812847
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BHD
.د.ب0.02230808
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BMD
$0.05933
1 Fireverse(FIR) to DKK
kr0.3814919
1 Fireverse(FIR) to HNL
L1.5585991
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MUR
2.7001083
1 Fireverse(FIR) to NAD
$1.0151363
1 Fireverse(FIR) to NOK
kr0.5938933
1 Fireverse(FIR) to NZD
$0.1026409
1 Fireverse(FIR) to PAB
B/.0.05933
1 Fireverse(FIR) to PGK
K0.2509659
1 Fireverse(FIR) to QAR
ر.ق0.2159612
1 Fireverse(FIR) to RSD
дин.5.9964831
1 Fireverse(FIR) to UZS
soʻm714.8191127
1 Fireverse(FIR) to ALL
L4.9178637
1 Fireverse(FIR) to ANG
ƒ0.1062007
1 Fireverse(FIR) to AWG
ƒ0.1062007
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BBD
$0.11866
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BAM
KM0.0996744
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BIF
Fr176.03211
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BND
$0.0765357
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BSD
$0.05933
1 Fireverse(FIR) to JMD
$9.5212784
1 Fireverse(FIR) to KHR
238.2728398
1 Fireverse(FIR) to KMF
Fr25.09659
1 Fireverse(FIR) to LAK
1,289.7825829
1 Fireverse(FIR) to LKR
රු18.0606453
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MDL
L1.002677
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MGA
Ar268.4611304
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MOP
P0.47464
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MVR
0.907749
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MWK
MK103.0034063
1 Fireverse(FIR) to MZN
MT3.7917803
1 Fireverse(FIR) to NPR
रु8.3679032
1 Fireverse(FIR) to PYG
420.76836
1 Fireverse(FIR) to RWF
Fr86.08783
1 Fireverse(FIR) to SBD
$0.4882859
1 Fireverse(FIR) to SCR
0.818754
1 Fireverse(FIR) to SRD
$2.3459082
1 Fireverse(FIR) to SVC
$0.5185442
1 Fireverse(FIR) to SZL
L1.0151363
1 Fireverse(FIR) to TMT
m0.2082483
1 Fireverse(FIR) to TND
د.ت0.17419288
1 Fireverse(FIR) to TTD
$0.4016641
1 Fireverse(FIR) to UGX
Sh206.70572
1 Fireverse(FIR) to XAF
Fr33.52145
1 Fireverse(FIR) to XCD
$0.160191
1 Fireverse(FIR) to XOF
Fr33.52145
1 Fireverse(FIR) to XPF
Fr6.05166
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BWP
P0.7896823
1 Fireverse(FIR) to BZD
$0.1192533
1 Fireverse(FIR) to CVE
$5.6316036
1 Fireverse(FIR) to DJF
Fr10.50141
1 Fireverse(FIR) to DOP
$3.808986
1 Fireverse(FIR) to DZD
د.ج7.6808618
1 Fireverse(FIR) to FJD
$0.1340858
1 Fireverse(FIR) to GNF
Fr515.87435
1 Fireverse(FIR) to GTQ
Q0.4538745
1 Fireverse(FIR) to GYD
$12.411836
1 Fireverse(FIR) to ISK
kr7.35692

Fireverse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fireverse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fireverse Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fireverse

How much is Fireverse (FIR) worth today?
The live FIR price in USD is 0.05933 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FIR to USD price?
The current price of FIR to USD is $ 0.05933. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fireverse?
The market cap for FIR is $ 8.11M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FIR?
The circulating supply of FIR is 136.71M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FIR?
FIR achieved an ATH price of 0.13227499641836485 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FIR?
FIR saw an ATL price of 0.03134127854543523 USD.
What is the trading volume of FIR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FIR is $ 55.80K USD.
Will FIR go higher this year?
FIR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FIR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Fireverse (FIR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

