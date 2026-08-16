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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ether.Fi Foundation, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ether.Fi Foundation, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) Technical Analysis Today

Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) Technical Analysis Today

The Ether.Fi Foundation Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETHFI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ether.Fi Foundation's analysis below.

Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.5861--+21.07%+39.84%+45.94%
Know more about Ether.Fi Foundation Price

Ether.Fi Foundation Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ether.Fi Foundation across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 6
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 2Buy 11
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.5859
0.5858
R2
0.5858
0.5857
R1
0.5857
0.5857
PP
0.5856
0.5856
S1
0.5855
0.5855
S2
0.5854
0.5855
S3
0.5853
0.5854

Ether.Fi Foundation Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.36M
$6.82 M
$7.18 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$6.85 M
3-Day Active Sells
$6.79 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.55M
7-Day Active Buys
$24.55 M
7-Day Active Sells
$24.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ether.Fi Foundation Capital Flow

Net InflowETHFIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.19 M0.59
2026-08-25-$0.51 M0.59
2026-08-24-$1.55 M0.63
2026-08-23-$0.12 M0.62
2026-08-22-$0.44 M0.58

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ether.Fi Foundation

Trade Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ether.Fi Foundation price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ETHFI/USDT
$0.5862
$0.5862$0.5862
-0.84%
9.09M (USDT)
ETHFI/USDC
$0.5861
$0.5861$0.5861
-0.86%
141.79K (USDT)
ETHFI/USD1
$0.5867
$0.5867$0.5867
-0.76%
90.54K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ETHFI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ETHFI
ETHFI
USD
USD

1 ETHFI = 0.586 USD