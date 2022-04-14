Eesee (ESE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Eesee (ESE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Eesee (ESE) Information Eesee is a one-stop liquidity solution for sellers, with a gamified marketplace and a launchpad, tailored for digital assets, tokens and RWAs. Official Website: https://eesee.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/bkuqqmg57r2kxbqa/d/94i9ppu2tw8vm7i5 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x908dDb096BFb3AcB19e2280aAD858186ea4935C4

Eesee (ESE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eesee (ESE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.65M $ 3.65M $ 3.65M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 538.15M $ 538.15M $ 538.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.78M $ 6.78M $ 6.78M All-Time High: $ 0.1775 $ 0.1775 $ 0.1775 All-Time Low: $ 0.006072819696853583 $ 0.006072819696853583 $ 0.006072819696853583 Current Price: $ 0.006779 $ 0.006779 $ 0.006779 Learn more about Eesee (ESE) price

Eesee (ESE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eesee (ESE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ESE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ESE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ESE's tokenomics, explore ESE token's live price!

