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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Dusk Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Dusk Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Dusk Network (DUSK) Technical Analysis Today

Dusk Network (DUSK) Technical Analysis Today

The Dusk Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DUSK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Dusk Network's analysis below.

Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07356--+15.08%+13.58%-42.03%
Know more about Dusk Network Price

Dusk Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Dusk Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 2
Buy 8
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07364
0.07361
R2
0.07361
0.07357
R1
0.07356
0.07356
PP
0.07353
0.07353
S1
0.07347
0.07349
S2
0.07344
0.07348
S3
0.07339
0.07344

Dusk Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.49M
$8.28 M
$8.77 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.25 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.94 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.94 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Dusk Network Capital Flow

Net InflowDUSKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-24$0.03 M0.08
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.08
2026-08-22-$0.05 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Dusk Network

Trade Dusk Network (DUSK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Dusk Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DUSK/USDT
$0.07356
$0.07356$0.07356
+0.06%
1.09M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DUSK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DUSK
DUSK
USD
USD

1 DUSK = 0.07356 USD