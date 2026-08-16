Dusk Network (DUSK) Technical Analysis Today The Dusk Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DUSK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Dusk Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07356 -- +15.08% +13.58% -42.03%

Dusk Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Dusk Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07364 0.07361 R2 0.07361 0.07357 R1 0.07356 0.07356 PP 0.07353 0.07353 S1 0.07347 0.07349 S2 0.07344 0.07348 S3 0.07339 0.07344

Dusk Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.49M $8.28 M $8.77 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.24 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.94 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.94 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Dusk Network Capital Flow Net Inflow DUSKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.07 2026-08-25 -$0.03 M 0.07 2026-08-24 $0.03 M 0.08 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.08 2026-08-22 -$0.05 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Dusk Network (DUSK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Dusk Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DUSK / USDT $0.07356 $0.07356 $0.07356 +0.06% 1.09M (USDT) Trade