The live Daystarter price today is 0.14091 USD.

Daystarter Price(DST)

$0.14102
$0.14102$0.14102
+0.04%1D
Daystarter (DST) Live Price Chart
Daystarter (DST) Price Information (USD)

Daystarter (DST) real-time price is $ 0.14091. Over the past 24 hours, DST traded between a low of $ 0.14042 and a high of $ 0.14117, showing active market volatility. DST's all-time high price is $ 9.000678643817682, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000580213942630201.

In terms of short-term performance, DST has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, +0.04% over 24 hours, and -10.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Daystarter (DST) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Daystarter is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.76K. The circulating supply of DST is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.91M.

Daystarter (DST) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Daystarter for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000564+0.04%
30 Days$ +0.00171+1.22%
60 Days$ +0.00411+3.00%
90 Days$ +0.04742+50.72%
Daystarter Price Change Today

Today, DST recorded a change of $ +0.0000564 (+0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Daystarter 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00171 (+1.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Daystarter 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DST saw a change of $ +0.00411 (+3.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Daystarter 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.04742 (+50.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Daystarter (DST)

DAYSTARTER is a Web3 lifestyle platform that gamifies daily routines and delivers personalized astrology-based content. Built to bridge the gap between everyday habits and digital assets, DAYSTARTER rewards users with points for their engagement in the mobile app — which can be converted into $DST tokens through the DAYSTARTER Web portal.

Daystarter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Daystarter investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Daystarter Price Prediction (USD)

Daystarter (DST) Tokenomics

How to buy Daystarter (DST)

Looking for how to buy Daystarter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Daystarter on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Daystarter

How much is Daystarter (DST) worth today?
The live DST price in USD is 0.14091 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DST to USD price?
The current price of DST to USD is $ 0.14091. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Daystarter?
The market cap for DST is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DST?
The circulating supply of DST is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DST?
DST achieved an ATH price of 9.000678643817682 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DST?
DST saw an ATL price of 0.000580213942630201 USD.
What is the trading volume of DST?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DST is $ 63.76K USD.
Will DST go higher this year?
DST might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DST price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
