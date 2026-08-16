tokenbot (CLANKER) Technical Analysis Today The tokenbot Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CLANKER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about tokenbot's analysis below. Sign Up

tokenbot (CLANKER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $12.68 -- +4.27% -3.94% -34.71%

Tokenbot Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tokenbot across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 4 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 12.7233 12.7166 R2 12.7166 12.7128 R1 12.7133 12.7104 PP 12.7066 12.7066 S1 12.7033 12.7028 S2 12.6966 12.7004 S3 12.6933 12.6966

Tokenbot Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.16M $2.18 M $2.34 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.10 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tokenbot Capital Flow Net Inflow CLANKERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 12.68 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 12.68 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 12.95 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 13.55 2026-08-22 -$0.07 M 13.84 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade tokenbot (CLANKER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live tokenbot price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CLANKER / USDT $12.68 $12.68 $12.68 +0.07% 5.46K (USDT) Trade