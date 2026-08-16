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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tokenbot, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tokenbot, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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tokenbot (CLANKER) Technical Analysis Today

tokenbot (CLANKER) Technical Analysis Today

The tokenbot Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CLANKER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about tokenbot's analysis below.

tokenbot (CLANKER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$12.68--+4.27%-3.94%-34.71%
Know more about tokenbot Price

Tokenbot Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tokenbot across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 4
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 4Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
12.7233
12.7166
R2
12.7166
12.7128
R1
12.7133
12.7104
PP
12.7066
12.7066
S1
12.7033
12.7028
S2
12.6966
12.7004
S3
12.6933
12.6966

Tokenbot Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.16M
$2.18 M
$2.34 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Tokenbot Capital Flow

Net InflowCLANKERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M12.68
2026-08-25$0.00 M12.68
2026-08-24$0.00 M12.95
2026-08-23$0.00 M13.55
2026-08-22-$0.07 M13.84

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about tokenbot

Trade tokenbot (CLANKER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live tokenbot price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CLANKER/USDT
$12.68
$12.68$12.68
+0.07%
5.46K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CLANKER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CLANKER
CLANKER
USD
USD

1 CLANKER = 12.68 USD