ChainGPT (CGPT) Technical Analysis Today The ChainGPT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CGPT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ChainGPT's analysis below. Sign Up

ChainGPT (CGPT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.020811 -- +6.21% +13.18% -13.54%

ChainGPT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ChainGPT across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 4 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02081 0.0208 R2 0.0208 0.02079 R1 0.02079 0.02079 PP 0.02078 0.02078 S1 0.02077 0.02077 S2 0.02076 0.02077 S3 0.02075 0.02076

ChainGPT Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.38M $7.90 M $8.28 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ChainGPT Capital Flow Net Inflow CGPTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-24 $0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.01 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ChainGPT (CGPT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ChainGPT price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CGPT / USDT $0.020811 $0.020811 $0.020811 +0.71% 3.11M (USDT) Trade CGPT / USDC $0.02084 $0.02084 $0.02084 +0.77% 2.75M (USDT) Trade