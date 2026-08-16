Bancor (BNT) Technical Analysis Today The Bancor Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bancor's analysis below. Sign Up

Bancor (BNT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3236 -- +20.88% +16.94% -3.98%

Bancor Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bancor across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3231 0.323 R2 0.323 0.323 R1 0.323 0.323 PP 0.3229 0.3229 S1 0.3229 0.3229 S2 0.3228 0.3229 S3 0.3228 0.3228

Bancor Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.09M $13.93 M $15.02 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bancor Capital Flow Net Inflow BNTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.33 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.33 2026-08-24 $0.04 M 0.33 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.33 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.33 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Bancor (BNT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bancor price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BNT / USDT $0.3236 $0.3236 $0.3236 -0.49% 215.60K (USDT) Trade