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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Blur, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Blur, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Blur (BLUR) Technical Analysis Today

Blur (BLUR) Technical Analysis Today

The Blur Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BLUR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Blur's analysis below.

Blur (BLUR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01675--+27.18%+10.05%-24.01%
Know more about Blur Price

Blur Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Blur across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 2
Neutral 19
Buy 5
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 2Neutral 9Buy 3
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 0Neutral 10Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01678
0.01677
R2
0.01677
0.01677
R1
0.01677
0.01677
PP
0.01676
0.01676
S1
0.01676
0.01676
S2
0.01675
0.01676
S3
0.01675
0.01675

Blur Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.26M
$12.73 M
$12.47 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Blur Capital Flow

Net InflowBLURUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-22$0.16 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Blur

Trade Blur (BLUR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Blur price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BLUR/USDT
$0.01675
$0.01675$0.01675
+0.41%
3.53M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BLUR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BLUR
BLUR
USD
USD

1 BLUR = 0.01675 USD