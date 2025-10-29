The live Bluwhale Points price today is 0.001419 USD. Track real-time BLUP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BLUP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Bluwhale Points price today is 0.001419 USD. Track real-time BLUP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BLUP price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 BLUP to USD Live Price:

$0.001419
$0.001419$0.001419
-2.27%1D
USD
Bluwhale Points (BLUP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:33:48 (UTC+8)

Bluwhale Points (BLUP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001418
$ 0.001418$ 0.001418
24H Low
$ 0.001467
$ 0.001467$ 0.001467
24H High

$ 0.001418
$ 0.001418$ 0.001418

$ 0.001467
$ 0.001467$ 0.001467

--
----

--
----

-0.08%

-2.27%

-24.41%

-24.41%

Bluwhale Points (BLUP) real-time price is $ 0.001419. Over the past 24 hours, BLUP traded between a low of $ 0.001418 and a high of $ 0.001467, showing active market volatility. BLUP's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, BLUP has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -2.27% over 24 hours, and -24.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bluwhale Points (BLUP) Market Information

--
----

$ 6.63K
$ 6.63K$ 6.63K

$ 1.42M
$ 1.42M$ 1.42M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Bluwhale Points is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.63K. The circulating supply of BLUP is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.42M.

Bluwhale Points (BLUP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Bluwhale Points for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00003296-2.27%
30 Days$ -0.001969-58.12%
60 Days$ -0.003808-72.86%
90 Days$ -0.001081-43.24%
Bluwhale Points Price Change Today

Today, BLUP recorded a change of $ -0.00003296 (-2.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bluwhale Points 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001969 (-58.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bluwhale Points 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLUP saw a change of $ -0.003808 (-72.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bluwhale Points 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001081 (-43.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Bluwhale Points (BLUP)?

Check out the Bluwhale Points Price History page now.

What is Bluwhale Points (BLUP)

BluWhale is Web3’s Intelligence Layer that powers smart applications, AI agents and models through resource orchestration leveraging a model context protocol for scaling on-chain. Over the past years, Bluwhale has grown its AI network (two-sided marketplace) to 4780 enterprise accounts and 3,500,000+ unique wallets as well as processed 800M+ wallets into an universal graph structure across 37 chains. While the Graph, OriginTrail and MindNetwork designed similar infrastructure, their scalability for AI is heavily limited by the number and speed of nodes subgraphs can mint and operate.

Bluwhale Points is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bluwhale Points investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLUP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bluwhale Points on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bluwhale Points buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bluwhale Points Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bluwhale Points (BLUP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bluwhale Points (BLUP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bluwhale Points.

Check the Bluwhale Points price prediction now!

Bluwhale Points (BLUP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bluwhale Points (BLUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bluwhale Points (BLUP)

Looking for how to buy Bluwhale Points? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bluwhale Points on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLUP to Local Currencies

1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to VND
37.340985
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to AUD
A$0.00215688
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to GBP
0.00106425
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to EUR
0.00122034
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to USD
$0.001419
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MYR
RM0.00593142
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to TRY
0.05951286
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to JPY
¥0.215688
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to ARS
ARS$2.03879082
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to RUB
0.11350581
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to INR
0.12545379
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to IDR
Rp23.64999054
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to PHP
0.08338044
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to EGP
￡E.0.06710451
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BRL
R$0.00760584
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to CAD
C$0.00197241
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BDT
0.17371398
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to NGN
2.06248812
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to COP
$5.49998724
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to ZAR
R.0.02439261
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to UAH
0.05966895
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to TZS
T.Sh.3.486483
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to VES
Bs0.310761
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to CLP
$1.33386
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to PKR
Rs0.39869643
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to KZT
0.75719259
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to THB
฿0.04594722
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to TWD
NT$0.04349235
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to AED
د.إ0.00520773
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to CHF
Fr0.0011352
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to HKD
HK$0.01102563
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to AMD
֏0.54283845
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MAD
.د.م0.01306899
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MXN
$0.02620893
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to SAR
ريال0.00532125
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to ETB
Br0.2173908
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to KES
KSh0.18346251
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to JOD
د.أ0.001006071
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to PLN
0.00517935
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to RON
лв0.00621522
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to SEK
kr0.01335279
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BGN
лв0.00236973
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to HUF
Ft0.47553528
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to CZK
0.029799
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to KWD
د.ك0.000434214
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to ILS
0.00461175
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BOB
Bs0.0097911
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to AZN
0.0024123
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to TJS
SM0.0130548
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to GEL
0.00385968
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to AOA
Kz1.30064121
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BHD
.د.ب0.000533544
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BMD
$0.001419
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to DKK
kr0.00912417
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to HNL
L0.03727713
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MUR
0.06457869
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to NAD
$0.02427909
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to NOK
kr0.01421838
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to NZD
$0.00245487
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to PAB
B/.0.001419
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to PGK
K0.00600237
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to QAR
ر.ق0.00516516
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to RSD
дин.0.14347509
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to UZS
soʻm17.09638161
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to ALL
L0.11762091
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to ANG
ƒ0.00254001
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to AWG
ƒ0.00254001
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BBD
$0.002838
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BAM
KM0.00238392
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BIF
Fr4.210173
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BND
$0.00183051
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BSD
$0.001419
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to JMD
$0.22772112
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to KHR
5.69878914
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to KMF
Fr0.600237
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to LAK
30.84782547
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to LKR
රු0.43195779
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MDL
L0.0239811
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MGA
Ar6.42080472
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MOP
P0.011352
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MVR
0.0217107
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MWK
MK2.46354009
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to MZN
MT0.09068829
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to NPR
रु0.20013576
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to PYG
10.063548
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to RWF
Fr2.058969
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to SBD
$0.01167837
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to SCR
0.0195822
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to SRD
$0.05610726
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to SVC
$0.01240206
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to SZL
L0.02427909
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to TMT
m0.00498069
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to TND
د.ت0.004166184
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to TTD
$0.00960663
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to UGX
Sh4.943796
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to XAF
Fr0.801735
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to XCD
$0.0038313
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to XOF
Fr0.801735
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to XPF
Fr0.144738
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BWP
P0.01888689
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to BZD
$0.00285219
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to CVE
$0.13469148
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to DJF
Fr0.251163
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to DOP
$0.0910998
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to DZD
د.ج0.18370374
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to FJD
$0.00320694
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to GNF
Fr12.338205
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to GTQ
Q0.01085535
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to GYD
$0.2968548
1 Bluwhale Points(BLUP) to ISK
kr0.175956

For a more in-depth understanding of Bluwhale Points, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bluwhale Points Website
Block Explorer

Whitepaper
Official Bluwhale Points Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bluwhale Points

How much is Bluwhale Points (BLUP) worth today?
The live BLUP price in USD is 0.001419 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BLUP to USD price?
The current price of BLUP to USD is $ 0.001419. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bluwhale Points?
The market cap for BLUP is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BLUP?
The circulating supply of BLUP is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BLUP?
BLUP achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BLUP?
BLUP saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BLUP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BLUP is $ 6.63K USD.
Will BLUP go higher this year?
BLUP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BLUP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:33:48 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

