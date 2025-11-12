BluWhale is Web3’s Intelligence Layer that powers smart applications, AI agents and models through resource orchestration leveraging a model context protocol for scaling on-chain. Over the past years, Bluwhale has grown its AI network (two-sided marketplace) to 4780 enterprise accounts and 3,500,000+ unique wallets as well as processed 800M+ wallets into an universal graph structure across 37 chains. While the Graph, OriginTrail and MindNetwork designed similar infrastructure, their scalability for AI is heavily limited by the number and speed of nodes subgraphs can mint and operate.