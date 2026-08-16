BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Technical Analysis Today The BluWhale AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BLUAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BluWhale AI's analysis below. Sign Up

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.013054 -- -0.08% +9.13% +18.01%

BluWhale AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BluWhale AI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 6 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.013092 0.01309 R2 0.01309 0.013088 R1 0.013089 0.013088 PP 0.013087 0.013087 S1 0.013086 0.013085 S2 0.013084 0.013085 S3 0.013083 0.013084

BluWhale AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.59M $7.45 M $8.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.13 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.45 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.45 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BluWhale AI Capital Flow Net Inflow BLUAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BluWhale AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BLUAI / USDT $0.013024 $0.013024 $0.013024 +0.03% 8.38M (USDT) Trade