Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Information The BioFi Ecosystem leverages biometric security to provide decentralized finance products and services riding on the blockchain. BioFi addresses the concerns many people have about safeguarding their personal data and being safe from exploitation by fraudsters. Official Website: https://biometricfinancial.org/home/ Whitepaper: https://biometricfinancial.org/paper/BioFi%20Whitepaper%2003-13-2023.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x11A31b833d43853f8869C9EEc17F60e3B4d2a753 Buy BIOFI Now!

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Biometric Financial (BIOFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 576.58K $ 576.58K $ 576.58K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.91B $ 3.91B $ 3.91B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.47M $ 1.47M $ 1.47M All-Time High: $ 0.031 $ 0.031 $ 0.031 All-Time Low: $ 0.000068186806932818 $ 0.000068186806932818 $ 0.000068186806932818 Current Price: $ 0.0001473 $ 0.0001473 $ 0.0001473 Learn more about Biometric Financial (BIOFI) price

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Biometric Financial (BIOFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIOFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIOFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BIOFI's tokenomics, explore BIOFI token's live price!

