Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitget Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitget Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BGB

BGB Price Info

What is BGB

BGB Whitepaper

BGB Official Website

BGB Tokenomics

BGB Price Forecast

BGB History

BGB Buying Guide

BGB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BGB Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bitget Token (BGB) Technical Analysis Today

Bitget Token (BGB) Technical Analysis Today

The Bitget Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BGB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitget Token's analysis below.

Bitget Token (BGB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.90691--+14.66%+13.25%-5.17%
Know more about Bitget Token Price

Bitget Token Capital Flow

Net InflowBGBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M1.91
2026-08-25$0.00 M1.91
2026-08-24$0.00 M1.92
2026-08-23$0.01 M1.91
2026-08-22-$0.01 M1.86

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bitget Token

BGBUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BGB with leverage. Explore BGBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

Trade Bitget Token (BGB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitget Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BGB/USDT
$1.90691
$1.90691$1.90691
+0.09%
39.73K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BGB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BGB
BGB
USD
USD

1 BGB = 1.90691 USD