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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bella, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bella, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BEL

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Bella (BEL) Technical Analysis Today

Bella (BEL) Technical Analysis Today

The Bella Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BEL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bella's analysis below.

Bella (BEL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.11471--+8.81%+14.30%+13.74%
Know more about Bella Price

Bella Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bella across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 3
Buy 21
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.11479
0.11473
R2
0.11473
0.11469
R1
0.1147
0.11467
PP
0.11464
0.11464
S1
0.11461
0.1146
S2
0.11455
0.11458
S3
0.11452
0.11455

Bella Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.82M
$11.57 M
$12.39 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bella Capital Flow

Net InflowBELUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.11
2026-08-24-$0.07 M0.12
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.12
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.11
2026-08-21-$0.11 M0.12

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bella

Trade Bella (BEL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bella price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BEL/USDT
$0.11471
$0.11471$0.11471
+0.54%
487.56K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BEL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BEL
BEL
USD
USD

1 BEL = 0.11471 USD