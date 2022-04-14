Beam (BEAMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beam (BEAMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beam (BEAMX) Information The $BEAM token serves as the native crypto asset for the Beam network, a gaming network empowered by the Merit Circle DAO. Beam is an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements. Official Website: https://www.onbeam.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.onbeam.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x62D0A8458eD7719FDAF978fe5929C6D342B0bFcE Buy BEAMX Now!

Market Cap: $ 393.55M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 49.47B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0444
All-Time Low: $ 0.003813809076023138
Current Price: $ 0.007956

Beam (BEAMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beam (BEAMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEAMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEAMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEAMX's tokenomics, explore BEAMX token's live price!

