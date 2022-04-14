Aleph Zero (AZERO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aleph Zero (AZERO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aleph Zero (AZERO) Information Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs. Official Website: https://www.alephzero.org Whitepaper: https://docs.alephzero.org/ Block Explorer: https://alephzero.subscan.io/ Buy AZERO Now!

Market Cap: $ 7.14M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 266.78M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 3.0991
All-Time Low: $ 0.017382502005260283
Current Price: $ 0.02677

Aleph Zero (AZERO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aleph Zero (AZERO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AZERO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AZERO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AZERO's tokenomics, explore AZERO token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of AZERO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

AZERO Price Prediction Want to know where AZERO might be heading? Our AZERO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AZERO token's Price Prediction now!

