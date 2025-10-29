The live AVIAH Protocol price today is 6.151 USD. Track real-time AVIAH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AVIAH price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AVIAH Protocol price today is 6.151 USD. Track real-time AVIAH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AVIAH price trend easily at MEXC now.

AVIAH Protocol Price(AVIAH)

1 AVIAH to USD Live Price:

$6.151
-0.01%1D
USD
AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:55:33 (UTC+8)

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 6.147
24H Low
$ 6.159
24H High

$ 6.147
$ 6.159
--
--
-0.02%

-0.01%

-0.86%

-0.86%

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) real-time price is $ 6.151. Over the past 24 hours, AVIAH traded between a low of $ 6.147 and a high of $ 6.159, showing active market volatility. AVIAH's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AVIAH has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and -0.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Market Information

--
----

$ 69.50K
$ 30.76B
--
5,000,000,000
SOL

The current Market Cap of AVIAH Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.50K. The circulating supply of AVIAH is --, with a total supply of 5000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.76B.

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AVIAH Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00062-0.01%
30 Days$ +3.651+146.04%
60 Days$ +3.651+146.04%
90 Days$ +3.651+146.04%
AVIAH Protocol Price Change Today

Today, AVIAH recorded a change of $ -0.00062 (-0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AVIAH Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.651 (+146.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AVIAH Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVIAH saw a change of $ +3.651 (+146.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AVIAH Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +3.651 (+146.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH)?

Check out the AVIAH Protocol Price History page now.

What is AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH)

AVIAH is a utility token on the Solana blockchain that powers the AVIAH.ai ecosystem, enabling developers to create, deploy, and monetize AI-driven virtual humans. The token facilitates virtual asset ownership, API usage, NFT rewards, and decentralized governance, ensuring a sustainable and scalable AI-powered digital human ecosystem.

AVIAH Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AVIAH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AVIAH Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AVIAH Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AVIAH Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AVIAH Protocol.

Check the AVIAH Protocol price prediction now!

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVIAH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH)

Looking for how to buy AVIAH Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AVIAH Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVIAH to Local Currencies

1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to VND
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to AUD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to GBP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to EUR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to USD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MYR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to TRY
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to JPY
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to ARS
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to RUB
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to INR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to IDR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to PHP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to EGP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BRL
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to CAD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BDT
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to NGN
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to COP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to ZAR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to UAH
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to TZS
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to VES
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to CLP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to PKR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to KZT
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to THB
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to TWD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to AED
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to CHF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to HKD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to AMD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MAD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MXN
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to SAR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to ETB
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to KES
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to JOD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to PLN
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to RON
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to SEK
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BGN
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to HUF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to CZK
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to KWD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to ILS
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BOB
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to AZN
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to TJS
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to GEL
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to AOA
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BHD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BMD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to DKK
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to HNL
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MUR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to NAD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to NOK
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to NZD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to PAB
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to PGK
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to QAR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to RSD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to UZS
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to ALL
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to ANG
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to AWG
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BBD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BAM
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BIF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BND
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BSD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to JMD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to KHR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to KMF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to LAK
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to LKR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MDL
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MGA
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MOP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MVR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MWK
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to MZN
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to NPR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to PYG
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to RWF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to SBD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to SCR
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to SRD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to SVC
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to SZL
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to TMT
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to TND
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to TTD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to UGX
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to XAF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to XCD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to XOF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to XPF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BWP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to BZD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to CVE
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to DJF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to DOP
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to DZD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to FJD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to GNF
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to GTQ
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to GYD
1 AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) to ISK
AVIAH Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AVIAH Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AVIAH Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AVIAH Protocol

How much is AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) worth today?
The live AVIAH price in USD is 6.151 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AVIAH to USD price?
The current price of AVIAH to USD is $ 6.151. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AVIAH Protocol?
The market cap for AVIAH is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AVIAH?
The circulating supply of AVIAH is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AVIAH?
AVIAH achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AVIAH?
AVIAH saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AVIAH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AVIAH is $ 69.50K USD.
Will AVIAH go higher this year?
AVIAH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AVIAH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

