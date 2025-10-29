What is AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH)

AVIAH is a utility token on the Solana blockchain that powers the AVIAH.ai ecosystem, enabling developers to create, deploy, and monetize AI-driven virtual humans. The token facilitates virtual asset ownership, API usage, NFT rewards, and decentralized governance, ensuring a sustainable and scalable AI-powered digital human ecosystem. AVIAH is a utility token on the Solana blockchain that powers the AVIAH.ai ecosystem, enabling developers to create, deploy, and monetize AI-driven virtual humans. The token facilitates virtual asset ownership, API usage, NFT rewards, and decentralized governance, ensuring a sustainable and scalable AI-powered digital human ecosystem.

AVIAH Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



AVIAH Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AVIAH Protocol.

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Tokenomics

How to buy AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH)

Looking for how to buy AVIAH Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AVIAH Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVIAH to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AVIAH Protocol How much is AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) worth today? The live AVIAH price in USD is 6.151 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AVIAH to USD price? $ 6.151 . Check out The current price of AVIAH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of AVIAH Protocol? The market cap for AVIAH is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AVIAH? The circulating supply of AVIAH is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AVIAH? AVIAH achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AVIAH? AVIAH saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of AVIAH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AVIAH is $ 69.50K USD . Will AVIAH go higher this year? AVIAH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AVIAH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Important Industry Updates

