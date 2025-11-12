AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.55B $ 29.55B $ 29.55B All-Time High: $ 8.9 $ 8.9 $ 8.9 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 5.909 $ 5.909 $ 5.909

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Information AVIAH is a utility token on the Solana blockchain that powers the AVIAH.ai ecosystem, enabling developers to create, deploy, and monetize AI-driven virtual humans. The token facilitates virtual asset ownership, API usage, NFT rewards, and decentralized governance, ensuring a sustainable and scalable AI-powered digital human ecosystem. AVIAH is a utility token on the Solana blockchain that powers the AVIAH.ai ecosystem, enabling developers to create, deploy, and monetize AI-driven virtual humans. The token facilitates virtual asset ownership, API usage, NFT rewards, and decentralized governance, ensuring a sustainable and scalable AI-powered digital human ecosystem. Official Website: https://aviah.ai/ Whitepaper: https://aviah.gitbook.io/aviah-protocol-white-paper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HdYskPuX5cBApzGqFtoyKdzLxfsLCQxucQfmX2FiquWo

AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVIAH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVIAH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVIAH's tokenomics, explore AVIAH token's live price!

