BounceToken (AUCTION) Technical Analysis Today The BounceToken Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AUCTION's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BounceToken's analysis below. Sign Up

BounceToken (AUCTION) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $3.166 -- +15.63% +0.86% -31.62%

BounceToken Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BounceToken across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 3.1666 3.1663 R2 3.1663 3.1659 R1 3.1656 3.1657 PP 3.1653 3.1653 S1 3.1646 3.1649 S2 3.1643 3.1647 S3 3.1636 3.1643

BounceToken Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.79M $10.64 M $11.43 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BounceToken Capital Flow Net Inflow AUCTIONUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 3.17 2026-08-24 $0.04 M 3.23 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 3.33 2026-08-22 $0.05 M 3.27 2026-08-21 $0.05 M 3.25 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BounceToken (AUCTION) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BounceToken price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AUCTION / USDT $3.166 $3.166 $3.166 -0.15% 17.33K (USDT) Trade