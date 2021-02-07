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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BounceToken, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BounceToken, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About AUCTION

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BounceToken (AUCTION) Technical Analysis Today

BounceToken (AUCTION) Technical Analysis Today

The BounceToken Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AUCTION's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BounceToken's analysis below.

BounceToken (AUCTION) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.166--+15.63%+0.86%-31.62%
Know more about BounceToken Price

BounceToken Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BounceToken across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 2
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.1666
3.1663
R2
3.1663
3.1659
R1
3.1656
3.1657
PP
3.1653
3.1653
S1
3.1646
3.1649
S2
3.1643
3.1647
S3
3.1636
3.1643

BounceToken Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.79M
$10.64 M
$11.43 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BounceToken Capital Flow

Net InflowAUCTIONUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.01 M3.17
2026-08-24$0.04 M3.23
2026-08-23-$0.01 M3.33
2026-08-22$0.05 M3.27
2026-08-21$0.05 M3.25

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade BounceToken (AUCTION) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BounceToken price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AUCTION/USDT
$3.166
$3.166$3.166
-0.15%
17.33K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AUCTION-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AUCTION
AUCTION
USD
USD

1 AUCTION = 3.166 USD