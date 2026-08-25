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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on API3, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on API3, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About API3

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API3 (API3) Technical Analysis Today

API3 (API3) Technical Analysis Today

The API3 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into API3's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about API3's analysis below.

API3 (API3) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.232--+20.14%+5.93%-28.11%
Know more about API3 Price

API3 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of API3 across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 3
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.232
0.232
R2
0.232
0.2319
R1
0.2319
0.2319
PP
0.2319
0.2319
S1
0.2318
0.2318
S2
0.2318
0.2318
S3
0.2317
0.2318

API3 Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.69M
$20.03 M
$21.72 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

API3 Capital Flow

Net InflowAPI3USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.05 M0.24
2026-08-24$0.05 M0.23
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.23
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.23
2026-08-21-$0.03 M0.23

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about API3

Trade API3 (API3) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live API3 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
API3/USDT
$0.232
$0.232$0.232
-1.55%
266.77K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

API3-to-USD Calculator

Amount

API3
API3
USD
USD

1 API3 = 0.232 USD