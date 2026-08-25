API3 (API3) Technical Analysis Today The API3 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into API3's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about API3's analysis below. Sign Up

API3 (API3) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.232 -- +20.14% +5.93% -28.11%

API3 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of API3 across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.232 0.232 R2 0.232 0.2319 R1 0.2319 0.2319 PP 0.2319 0.2319 S1 0.2318 0.2318 S2 0.2318 0.2318 S3 0.2317 0.2318

API3 Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.69M $20.03 M $21.72 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. API3 Capital Flow Net Inflow API3USDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.05 M 0.24 2026-08-24 $0.05 M 0.23 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.23 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.23 2026-08-21 -$0.03 M 0.23 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade API3 (API3) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live API3 price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume API3 / USDT $0.232 $0.232 $0.232 -1.55% 266.77K (USDT) Trade