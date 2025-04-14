What is AP3X (AP3X)

APEX is the native token of the Apex Fusion ecosystem, minted exclusively on the Prime network. It powers transactions, staking, and governance across the interconnected blockchain networks. The supply and inflation rate are managed by Prime validators and a decentralized governance system. The smallest unit of APEX is DFM. When bridging between Cardano-based and EVM-based chains, token amounts are rounded down, with the difference included in the bridging fee. APEX ensures seamless value transfer across the ecosystem while supporting security, liquidity, and network operations.

AP3X to Local Currencies

