AP3X (AP3X) Information APEX is the native token of the Apex Fusion ecosystem, minted exclusively on the Prime network. It powers transactions, staking, and governance across the interconnected blockchain networks. The supply and inflation rate are managed by Prime validators and a decentralized governance system. The smallest unit of APEX is DFM. When bridging between Cardano-based and EVM-based chains, token amounts are rounded down, with the difference included in the bridging fee. APEX ensures seamless value transfer across the ecosystem while supporting security, liquidity, and network operations. Official Website: http://www.apexfusion.org/ Whitepaper: https://apexfusion.org/apex-fusion-litepaper Block Explorer: https://apexscan.org/en/ Buy AP3X Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 3.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 345.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.2518
All-Time Low: $ 0.09730540789200082
Current Price: $ 0.1151

AP3X (AP3X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AP3X (AP3X) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AP3X tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AP3X tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AP3X's tokenomics, explore AP3X token's live price!

