The live Amped Finance price today is 0.00582 USD. Track real-time AMPED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

1 AMPED to USD Live Price:

$0.00582
$0.00582$0.00582
0.00%1D
USD
Amped Finance (AMPED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:31:59 (UTC+8)

Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00582
$ 0.00582$ 0.00582
24H Low
$ 0.00589
$ 0.00589$ 0.00589
24H High

$ 0.00582
$ 0.00582$ 0.00582

$ 0.00589
$ 0.00589$ 0.00589

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

-4.28%

-4.28%

Amped Finance (AMPED) real-time price is $ 0.00582. Over the past 24 hours, AMPED traded between a low of $ 0.00582 and a high of $ 0.00589, showing active market volatility. AMPED's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AMPED has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and -4.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Amped Finance (AMPED) Market Information

--
----

$ 5.15K
$ 5.15K$ 5.15K

$ 582.00K
$ 582.00K$ 582.00K

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

SONIC

The current Market Cap of Amped Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.15K. The circulating supply of AMPED is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 582.00K.

Amped Finance (AMPED) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Amped Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00023-3.81%
60 Days$ -0.0012-17.10%
90 Days$ -0.01781-75.38%
Amped Finance Price Change Today

Today, AMPED recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Amped Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00023 (-3.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Amped Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AMPED saw a change of $ -0.0012 (-17.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Amped Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01781 (-75.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Amped Finance (AMPED)?

Check out the Amped Finance Price History page now.

What is Amped Finance (AMPED)

Amped Finance is an omnichain DeFAI protocol currently offering perpetual swaps trading and liquidity provisioning across diverse cryptocurrency assets and networks.

Amped Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amped Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AMPED staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Amped Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Amped Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Amped Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Amped Finance (AMPED) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Amped Finance (AMPED) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Amped Finance.

Check the Amped Finance price prediction now!

Amped Finance (AMPED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amped Finance (AMPED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMPED token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amped Finance (AMPED)

Looking for how to buy Amped Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amped Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Amped Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amped Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Amped Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amped Finance

How much is Amped Finance (AMPED) worth today?
The live AMPED price in USD is 0.00582 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AMPED to USD price?
The current price of AMPED to USD is $ 0.00582. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Amped Finance?
The market cap for AMPED is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AMPED?
The circulating supply of AMPED is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AMPED?
AMPED achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AMPED?
AMPED saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AMPED?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AMPED is $ 5.15K USD.
Will AMPED go higher this year?
AMPED might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AMPED price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:31:59 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

