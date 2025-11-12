What is AMPED

Amped Finance (AMPED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Amped Finance (AMPED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 562.00K $ 562.00K $ 562.00K All-Time High: $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00562 $ 0.00562 $ 0.00562 Learn more about Amped Finance (AMPED) price Buy AMPED Now!

Amped Finance (AMPED) Information Amped Finance is an omnichain DeFAI protocol currently offering perpetual swaps trading and liquidity provisioning across diverse cryptocurrency assets and networks. Amped Finance is an omnichain DeFAI protocol currently offering perpetual swaps trading and liquidity provisioning across diverse cryptocurrency assets and networks. Official Website: https://amped.finance Whitepaper: https://amped.finance/#/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://sonicscan.org/token/0x4Cae73a23078e7A94D1e828Fa3bABa5080c04FcA

Amped Finance (AMPED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Amped Finance (AMPED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMPED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMPED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMPED's tokenomics, explore AMPED token's live price!

Amped Finance (AMPED) Price History Analyzing the price history of AMPED helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

