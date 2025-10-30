Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Amped Finance price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much AMPED will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy AMPED

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Amped Finance % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.00585 $0.00585 $0.00585 +0.51% USD Actual Prediction Amped Finance Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Amped Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.00585 in 2025. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Amped Finance could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.006142 in 2026. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of AMPED is $ 0.006449 with a 10.25% growth rate. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of AMPED is $ 0.006772 with a 15.76% growth rate. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AMPED in 2029 is $ 0.007110 along with 21.55% growth rate. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AMPED in 2030 is $ 0.007466 along with 27.63% growth rate. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Amped Finance could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.012161. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Amped Finance could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.019810. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.00585 0.00%

2026 $ 0.006142 5.00%

2027 $ 0.006449 10.25%

2028 $ 0.006772 15.76%

2029 $ 0.007110 21.55%

2030 $ 0.007466 27.63%

2031 $ 0.007839 34.01%

2032 $ 0.008231 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.008643 47.75%

2034 $ 0.009075 55.13%

2035 $ 0.009529 62.89%

2036 $ 0.010005 71.03%

2037 $ 0.010505 79.59%

2038 $ 0.011031 88.56%

2039 $ 0.011582 97.99%

2040 $ 0.012161 107.89% Show More Short Term Amped Finance Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.00585 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.005850 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.005855 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.005874 0.41% Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for AMPED on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.00585 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for AMPED, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.005850 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for AMPED, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.005855 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for AMPED is $0.005874 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Amped Finance Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.00585$ 0.00585 $ 0.00585 Price Change (24H) +0.51% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 4.73K$ 4.73K $ 4.73K Volume (24H) -- The latest AMPED price is $ 0.00585. It has a 24-hour change of +0.51%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.73K. Furthermore, AMPED has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live AMPED Price

How to Buy Amped Finance (AMPED) Trying to buy AMPED? You can now purchase AMPED via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Amped Finance and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy AMPED Now

Amped Finance Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Amped Finance live price page, the current price of Amped Finance is 0.00585USD. The circulating supply of Amped Finance(AMPED) is 0.00 AMPED , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0.000020 $ 0.00587 $ 0.0058

7 Days -0.04% $ -0.000299 $ 0.00616 $ 0.0058

30 Days -0.02% $ -0.000179 $ 0.0068 $ 0.00571 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Amped Finance has shown a price movement of $0.000020 , reflecting a 0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Amped Finance was trading at a high of $0.00616 and a low of $0.0058 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.04% . This recent trend showcases AMPED's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Amped Finance has experienced a -0.02% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000179 to its value. This indicates that AMPED could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Amped Finance price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full AMPED Price History

How Does Amped Finance (AMPED) Price Prediction Module Work? The Amped Finance Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of AMPED based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Amped Finance over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of AMPED, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Amped Finance. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of AMPED. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of AMPED to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Amped Finance.

Why is AMPED Price Prediction Important?

AMPED Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is AMPED worth investing now? According to your predictions, AMPED will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of AMPED next month? According to the Amped Finance (AMPED) price prediction tool, the forecasted AMPED price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 AMPED cost in 2026? The price of 1 Amped Finance (AMPED) today is $0.00585 . According to the prediction module above, AMPED will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of AMPED in 2027? Amped Finance (AMPED) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 AMPED by 2027. What is the estimated price target of AMPED in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Amped Finance (AMPED) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of AMPED in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Amped Finance (AMPED) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 AMPED cost in 2030? The price of 1 Amped Finance (AMPED) today is $0.00585 . According to the prediction module above, AMPED will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the AMPED price prediction for 2040? Amped Finance (AMPED) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 AMPED by 2040. Sign Up Now