Amp (AMP) Technical Analysis Today The Amp Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AMP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Amp's analysis below. Sign Up

Amp (AMP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0004806 -- +29.68% +13.48% -38.37%

Amp Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Amp across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 6 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.000482 0.000482 R2 0.000482 0.000481 R1 0.000481 0.000481 PP 0.000481 0.000481 S1 0.00048 0.00048 S2 0.00048 0.00048 S3 0.000479 0.00048

Amp Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.01M $0.39 M $0.38 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.63 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.63 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.68 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.68 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Amp Capital Flow Net Inflow AMPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.72 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.23 M 0.00 2026-08-21 $0.22 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Amp (AMP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Amp price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AMP / USDT $0.0004806 $0.0004806 $0.0004806 -1.89% 312.20M (USDT) Trade