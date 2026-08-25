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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Delysium, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Delysium, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Delysium (AGI) Technical Analysis Today

Delysium (AGI) Technical Analysis Today

The Delysium Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AGI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Delysium's analysis below.

Delysium (AGI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007377--+208.14%+105.37%-5.91%
Know more about Delysium Price

Delysium Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Delysium across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 3
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.007179
0.007174
R2
0.007174
0.007171
R1
0.007172
0.00717
PP
0.007167
0.007167
S1
0.007165
0.007164
S2
0.00716
0.007163
S3
0.007158
0.00716

Delysium Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.31M
$1.62 M
$1.93 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.88 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.94 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.63 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.67 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Delysium Capital Flow

Net InflowAGIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.08 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.16 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.15 M0.00
2026-08-21-$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Delysium

Trade Delysium (AGI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Delysium price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AGI/USDT
$0.007363
$0.007363$0.007363
-1.73%
17.94M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AGI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AGI
AGI
USD
USD

1 AGI = 0.007377 USD