Delysium (AGI) Technical Analysis Today The Delysium Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AGI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Delysium's analysis below. Sign Up

Delysium (AGI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007377 -- +208.14% +105.37% -5.91%

Delysium Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Delysium across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007179 0.007174 R2 0.007174 0.007171 R1 0.007172 0.00717 PP 0.007167 0.007167 S1 0.007165 0.007164 S2 0.00716 0.007163 S3 0.007158 0.00716

Delysium Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.31M $1.62 M $1.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 3-Day Active Buys $0.88 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.94 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $2.63 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.67 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Delysium Capital Flow Net Inflow AGIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.08 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.07 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.16 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.15 M 0.00 2026-08-21 -$0.03 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Delysium (AGI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Delysium price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AGI / USDT $0.007363 $0.007363 $0.007363 -1.73% 17.94M (USDT) Trade