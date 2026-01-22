Ucan fix life in1day Price Today

The live Ucan fix life in1day (1) price today is $ 0.003283, with a 53.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003283 per 1.

Ucan fix life in1day currently ranks #1293 by market capitalization at $ 3.28M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 1. During the last 24 hours, 1 traded between $ 0.003001 (low) and $ 0.008906 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.017344509630410575, while the all-time low was $ 0.001408711790331318.

In short-term performance, 1 moved -15.72% in the last hour and +9.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.31K.

Ucan fix life in1day (1) Market Information

Rank No.1293 Market Cap $ 3.28M$ 3.28M $ 3.28M Volume (24H) $ 75.31K$ 75.31K $ 75.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.28M$ 3.28M $ 3.28M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain BSC

