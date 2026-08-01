0xCoral Price Today

The live 0xCoral (0XCORAL) price today is $ 0, with a 19.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current 0XCORAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 0XCORAL.

0xCoral currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 59,788, with a circulating supply of 93.04B 0XCORAL. During the last 24 hours, 0XCORAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 0XCORAL moved +0.36% in the last hour and +59.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

0xCoral (0XCORAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.79K$ 59.79K $ 59.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.79K$ 59.79K $ 59.79K Circulation Supply 93.04B 93.04B 93.04B Total Supply 93,040,000,000.00003 93,040,000,000.00003 93,040,000,000.00003

The current Market Cap of 0xCoral is $ 59.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 0XCORAL is 93.04B, with a total supply of 93040000000.00003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.79K.