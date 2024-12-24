0xBitcoin Price (0XBTC)
The live price of 0xBitcoin (0XBTC) today is 0.105361 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.14M USD. 0XBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 0xBitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 628.13 USD
- 0xBitcoin price change within the day is -3.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.84M USD
During today, the price change of 0xBitcoin to USD was $ -0.0035775932522178.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xBitcoin to USD was $ +0.0385822920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xBitcoin to USD was $ +0.0673142051.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xBitcoin to USD was $ +0.01646185563735135.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0035775932522178
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0385822920
|+36.62%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0673142051
|+63.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01646185563735135
|+18.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of 0xBitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-3.28%
-6.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first pure mined ERC20 Token for Ethereum, using the soliditySHA3 hashing algorithm. This is a smart contract which follows the original Satoshi Nakamoto whitepaper to form a fundamentally sound trustless currency. This combines the scarcity and fair distribution model of Bitcoin with the speed and extensibility of the Ethereum network. Thus, it is named 0xBitcoin or 0xBTC where 0x represents the Ethereum Network and ecosystem.
