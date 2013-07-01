Stellar (XLM) tokenomics
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Overview
Stellar (XLM) is the native token of the Stellar network, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for payments, asset issuance, and connecting to financial rails. The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) manages the ecosystem and has historically overseen the distribution and allocation of XLM.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: At inception, the SDF managed the entire initial supply of 100 billion XLM.
- Inflation: The supply increased by 1% annually via protocol-level inflation until October 28, 2019, when inflation was deprecated by validator vote. Approximately 5.44 billion XLM were created through this mechanism.
- Burns: On November 4, 2019, SDF burned ~55 billion XLM (~52.38% of the initial supply), including tokens earmarked for giveaways and from the SDF operating fund.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of XLM has evolved, but major categories and their purposes are as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Example Unlocks (Date, Amount)
|Marketing/Operations
|25.82% allocation, used for SDF operations, salaries, and overhead.
|2015-11-24: 3.14B XLM
2018-02-06: 3.35B XLM
2019-11-03: 9.76B XLM
|Ecosystem Incentives
|50% allocation, for ecosystem growth, airdrops, partnerships, and grants.
|2019-11-03: 25B XLM
|Escrow
|18% allocation, held in escrow with irregular unlocks.
|2021-01-13: 3B XLM
2022-02-01: 3B XLM
2023-04-05: 3B XLM
|Other
|Includes user acquisition, use-case investment, and community funds.
|See SDF Mandate for details
Note: The above allocations are based on historical unlocks and SDF disclosures. The SDF has also reserved XLM for ecosystem development, use-case investment, and user acquisition, with specific sub-allocations for grants, enterprise investments, and marketing.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XLM is required for:
- Minimum account balances (2 base reserves; as of Feb 2024, 1 base reserve = 0.5 XLM).
- Transaction fees (to prevent spam and ensure network health).
- Medium of exchange and bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (SDEX).
- Ecosystem Incentives: XLM is distributed via:
- Grants for developers and projects (e.g., Stellar Community Fund).
- Infrastructure and R&D grants.
- User acquisition and marketing programs.
- No Staking Rewards: As of Feb 2024, XLM holders do not earn protocol-level rewards (e.g., staking, inflation, or validator rewards). The inflation mechanism was deprecated in 2019.
- Bug Bounties: SDF operates a bug bounty program, rewarding XLM for security disclosures.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Locking: Historically, large allocations (e.g., for escrow or ecosystem incentives) were held by the SDF and released according to internal schedules. There is no protocol-enforced locking or vesting for XLM at the network level.
- Unlocking: Unlocks have occurred on an irregular, discretionary basis, as determined by the SDF. Example unlocks include:
- Marketing/Operations: 3.14B XLM (2015-11-24), 3.35B XLM (2018-02-06), 9.76B XLM (2019-11-03)
- Ecosystem Incentives: 25B XLM (2019-11-03)
- Escrow: 3B XLM (2021-01-13), 3B XLM (2022-02-01), 3B XLM (2023-04-05)
- Unlocking Table:
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Date
|Amount (XLM)
|Unlock Type
|Marketing/Operations
|2015-11-24
|3,140,000,000
|Instant
|Marketing/Operations
|2018-02-06
|3,350,000,000
|Instant
|Marketing/Operations
|2019-11-03
|9,760,000,000
|Instant
|Ecosystem Incentives
|2019-11-03
|25,000,000,000
|Instant
|Escrow
|2021-01-13
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
|Escrow
|2022-02-01
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
|Escrow
|2023-04-05
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
- No Protocol-Level Vesting: Unlocks are not enforced by smart contracts or protocol rules but are managed by the SDF.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial supply (100B XLM), 1% annual inflation (deprecated 2019), major burn (2019)
|Allocation
|SDF-managed: Marketing/Operations, Ecosystem Incentives, Escrow, User Acquisition, etc.
|Usage
|Minimum balances, transaction fees, bridge currency, DEX, grants, bug bounties
|Incentives
|Grants, ecosystem funding, no protocol staking/inflation rewards as of 2024
|Locking/Unlocking
|SDF-controlled, irregular unlocks, no protocol-enforced vesting
|Unlocking Time
|See table above; all major unlocks are instant and discretionary
Additional Notes
- Governance: Stellar uses Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs) and Stellar Ecosystem Proposals (SEPs) for protocol and ecosystem changes. The SDF and community participate in governance, but XLM does not confer direct voting rights for protocol upgrades.
- Acquisition: XLM can be acquired via exchanges (CEX/DEX), and past airdrops (now discontinued).
- No Staking: There is no staking or delegation mechanism for XLM holders.
Conclusion
Stellar’s token economics are characterized by a large, SDF-managed supply, discretionary unlocks, and a focus on ecosystem growth through grants and incentives. The network’s design emphasizes utility (fees, minimum balances, bridge currency) over direct tokenholder rewards, with no protocol-level staking or inflation as of 2024. All major unlocks are managed off-chain by the SDF, with no enforced vesting or locking at the protocol level.
Stellar (XLM) Prishistorikk
XLM prisforutsigelse
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.