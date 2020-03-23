Solana (SOL) tokenomics
Solana (SOL) Informasjon
Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.
Solana (SOL) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Solana (SOL), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Solana (SOL)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan SOL tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, a high-throughput Layer-1 network. Its token economics are designed to incentivize network security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Solana’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: At genesis, 500,000,000 SOL were created.
- Inflationary Issuance: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule:
- Initial Inflation Rate: 8% per annum (as of February 2021).
- Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate decreases by 15% per “epoch year” (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5%.
- Long-term Inflation Rate: 1.5% per annum (fixed after reaching this threshold).
- Distribution of New Tokens: Newly issued tokens are distributed as staking rewards to validators and their delegators, proportional to the amount staked.
- Fee Burning: 50% of all transaction fees are burned, reducing net inflation. The other 50% is distributed to validators (pending a governance update, all fees may go to the slot leader validator).
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Amount (SOL)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Reserve Fund
|~194.45 million
|~38.89%
|Managed by Solana Foundation for ecosystem initiatives
|Project Team Members
|~63.95 million
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at launch, 50% vested monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~52.30 million
|~10.46%
|Max 8M SOL/month into circulation through 2020
|Public Investors
|~8.2 million
|~1.64%
|Unlocked at launch
|Private Investors
|Various
|~36%
|Subject to multi-year vesting and unlock schedules
- Team and Foundation: Team allocations were partially unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over two years. The Foundation committed to controlled monthly releases.
- Community Reserve: Used for grants, delegation, and ecosystem growth, under Foundation control.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Core Utilities
- Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions.
- Staking: SOL holders can stake tokens to validators, securing the network and earning rewards from inflation and transaction fees.
- Validator Incentives: Validators receive a share of inflationary rewards and transaction fees. They may set a commission rate on delegated stake.
- Governance: While SOL is not directly used for on-chain governance voting, validators (who must be staked) participate in feature proposal votes, influencing protocol upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility: SOL is used across DeFi, NFT, and dApp ecosystems on Solana, including for payments, liquidity provision, and as collateral.
Incentive Structure
- Delegators: Earn a share of rewards proportional to their stake, minus validator commission.
- Validators: Incentivized to maintain uptime and performance to maximize rewards and attract delegations.
- Burn Mechanism: Reduces supply growth, benefiting all holders by offsetting inflation.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
Locking
- Team and Foundation: Subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
- Private Investors: Typically subject to linear monthly unlocks over several years.
- Community Reserve: Controlled release by the Foundation, with no public wallet disclosure.
Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (SOL)
|Allocation Category
|2020-04-07
|25,000
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|2020-04-07
|8,200,000
|Public Investors
|2021-01-07
|46,850,000
|Private Investors
|2021-01-07
|32,000,000
|Team Advisors
|2021-01-07
|128,950,000
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|2021-01-07
|63,400,000
|Private Investors
|2021-02-07+
|1,333,333/month
|Team Advisors (monthly vest)
|2025-03-01
|11,160,000
|Private Investors
|2025-05-01
|61,000
|Private Investors
|...
|...
|...
- Linear Vesting: Many allocations (team, advisors, private investors) unlock monthly over 2–7 years.
- Major Unlock Events: Notable large unlocks are scheduled for 2025, which may impact market liquidity and price volatility.
Advanced Token Features
Solana’s SPL token standard supports advanced features via token extensions, including:
- Confidential Transfers: Privacy for balances and transfers.
- Transfer Hooks: Custom rules for token transfers (e.g., KYC, royalties).
- Transfer Fees: Protocol-level fee enforcement.
- Permanent Delegation: Irrevocable authority for programmatic control.
- Non-Transferable Tokens: For compliance or special use cases.
Summary Table: Solana Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Disinflationary, 8% initial, -15%/yr, 1.5% long-term
|Allocation
|Team, Foundation, Community Reserve, Investors, Public Sale
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, validator rewards, ecosystem utility
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, validator commissions, fee burning
|Locking/Vesting
|Multi-year linear vesting for team, advisors, investors; controlled Foundation releases
|Unlocking
|Monthly unlocks, major events in 2025, ongoing until at least 2029
|Advanced Features
|Confidential transfers, transfer hooks, protocol-level fees, non-transferable tokens
Implications and Considerations
- Long-Term Alignment: Vesting and lockups align incentives for team, investors, and ecosystem growth.
- Inflation Management: Disinflationary schedule and fee burning help control supply growth and reward active participants.
- Market Impact: Large scheduled unlocks (notably in 2025) may introduce volatility; ongoing monitoring is advised.
- Ecosystem Flexibility: Advanced token features enable compliance, privacy, and custom business logic for new projects.
Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, decentralization, and sustainable growth, with mechanisms in place to incentivize long-term participation and ecosystem development. The combination of disinflationary issuance, robust staking rewards, and advanced token programmability positions SOL as a versatile asset within the blockchain landscape.
Solana (SOL) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Solana (SOL) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet SOL tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange SOL tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår SOLs tokenomics, kan du utforske SOL tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe SOL
Interessert i å legge til Solana (SOL) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe SOL, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
Solana (SOL) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til SOL hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
SOL prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor SOL kan være på vei? Vår SOL prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.