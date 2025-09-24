MEXC-handelsplattformen
Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run
PANews reported on September 24th that Zhao Changpeng wrote: "Now everyone wants to build a Perp DEX. More participants will expand the market faster, and rising tides will lift all boats. In the long run, the best builders will win. The era of Perp DEX has arrived."
$0.08542
+0.11%
PERP
$0.2856
+6.48%
ERA
$0.606
+0.91%
PANews
2025/09/24 19:30
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets
PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
$0.011853
-21.46%
BNB
$1,018.48
-0.09%
BTC
$113,075.12
+0.04%
PANews
2025/09/24 19:29
Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats
Donald Trump is steadily bulldozing the Federal Reserve, but Wall Street’s inflation radars aren’t even twitching. Despite months of attacks on the Fed’s independence, investors aren’t betting on any future price surge. The bond market just doesn’t care. Inflation breakevens? Flat. Long-term expectations? Hovering just above 2%. Traders are behaving like none of this is […]
T
$0.01562
+0.45%
TRUMP
$7.729
+0.15%
BOND
$0.1582
+0.06%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 19:18
Brazilian firm OranjeBTC buys 3,650 Bitcoins for $385 million
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Cryptobriefing, Brazilian Bitcoin financial company OranjeBTC purchased 3,650 bitcoins for US$385 million today as part of its strategic reserve accumulation before its planned listing.
PART
$0.1967
+0.05%
PANews
2025/09/24 19:13
Trust Wallet to Launch Perpetual Contracts Powered by Aster Technology
PANews reported on September 24 that according to official news, Trust Wallet announced that it will soon launch perpetual contracts, supporting more than 100 markets with a maximum leverage of 100 times, and technical support will be provided by Aster.
TRUST
$0.0004624
-2.83%
MORE
$0.08542
+0.11%
ASTER
$2.2643
+20.26%
PANews
2025/09/24 18:49
Powell, Trump remarks send global markets into the red
Global markets fell flat on their face early Wednesday in reaction to comments from Powell and Trump a day earlier, humbling investors across all asset classes.
TRUMP
$7.729
+0.15%
SEND
$0.4855
-5.87%
RED
$0.5285
+2.44%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 18:07
From Pilot to Policy: RYT Gathers Global Leaders at TOKEN2049
Blockchain for Nations and Institutions is a full-day, exclusive event hosted by the Layer 1 blockchain RYT during the upcoming TOKEN2049 week in Singapore. Over 130 countries, representing 98% of the world's GDP, are actively exploring digital currencies. The goal is to move past hypotheticals and into the practical realities of deploying blockchain solutions for national-scale digital identity.
1
$0.011853
-21.46%
MOVE
$0.1181
+1.63%
LAYER
$0.453
+0.75%
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 16:51
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era
The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
TRUST
$0.0004624
-2.83%
MORE
$0.08542
+0.11%
LIKE
$0.008066
-4.13%
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 14:14
Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking
Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
TREAT
$0.00125
-1.57%
LIKE
$0.008066
-4.13%
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 14:12
Decentralization’s Dark Patterns: Why Open Networks Keep Rebuilding Gates
Decentralization isn’t a permanent state. it drifts toward capture. This piece maps the failure modes, offers a practical dashboard to spot them, and outlines fixes builders and users can demand to keep the internet free of new gatekeepers.
T
$0.01562
+0.45%
FREE
$0.00010992
-16.03%
OPEN
$0.72078
-2.50%
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 13:44
