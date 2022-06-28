Dykk dypere inn i hvordan TON tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.

Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a Layer-1 blockchain designed for scalability, high throughput, and decentralized applications. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply & Mining : TON launched with an initial supply of 5 billion tokens. In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and placed into 20 Proof-of-Work (PoW) Giver smart contracts. These allowed anyone to mine TON by solving computational puzzles until June 28, 2022, when the mining phase ended and all tokens were distributed.

: TON launched with an initial supply of 5 billion tokens. In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and placed into 20 Proof-of-Work (PoW) Giver smart contracts. These allowed anyone to mine TON by solving computational puzzles until June 28, 2022, when the mining phase ended and all tokens were distributed. Ongoing Issuance: After mining ended, TON transitioned to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. New tokens are issued as block rewards to validators, with an annual inflation rate of 0.6%. The network subsidizes block creation by adding TON to the reward pool: 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON, which is less than 0.01% of the total supply.

Allocation Mechanism

Mining Distribution : The vast majority of TON was distributed via PoW mining from the Giver contracts, promoting a fair and decentralized initial distribution.

: The vast majority of TON was distributed via PoW mining from the Giver contracts, promoting a fair and decentralized initial distribution. Current Distribution : As of late 2023, the top ten wallets hold ~62.8% of the total supply, with the largest wallet holding ~26.2%. There is no official, detailed public breakdown of allocations to the team, investors, or other stakeholders.

: As of late 2023, the top ten wallets hold ~62.8% of the total supply, with the largest wallet holding ~26.2%. There is no official, detailed public breakdown of allocations to the team, investors, or other stakeholders. No Public Sale: There is no evidence of a public ICO or token sale for TON after the SEC prohibited Telegram from issuing Grams to investors.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

TON serves multiple roles within the ecosystem:

Use Case Description Transaction Fees Used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including smart contracts and storage. Staking & Validation Required for running validators (min. 300,000 TON) and nominators (min. 10,000 TON). Governance Used for on-chain voting on proposals and network upgrades via the governance portal. Medium of Exchange Used for payments within the TON ecosystem, including dApps, DeFi, and Telegram services. DeFi & Incentives Used in liquidity pools, yield farming, and as rewards in incentive programs. Airdrops & Quests Distributed as rewards for on-chain activity, quests, and community engagement.

Deflationary Mechanism : Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary pressure.

: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary pressure. Incentive Programs: The TON Foundation regularly launches incentive programs (e.g., 5 million TON for DeFi liquidity, 30 million TON for The Open League) to boost ecosystem growth, DeFi adoption, and user engagement.

Locking and Vesting Mechanisms

Validator Staking : Validators must lock a minimum of 300,000 TON to participate in block production. Nominators can stake at least 10,000 TON to support validators and share in rewards.

: Validators must lock a minimum of 300,000 TON to participate in block production. Nominators can stake at least 10,000 TON to support validators and share in rewards. Lockup Tools : TON provides smart contracts (e.g., "The Locker") for voluntary token lockups, which can be used for vesting, team allocations, or community programs. These contracts can assign rewards for locking actions.

: TON provides smart contracts (e.g., "The Locker") for voluntary token lockups, which can be used for vesting, team allocations, or community programs. These contracts can assign rewards for locking actions. Vesting Wallet Toolkit: A toolkit exists for teams to implement vesting schedules, though no official, detailed vesting schedule for team or foundation tokens has been disclosed.

Unlocking Time

Mining Unlock : All PoW-mined tokens were unlocked and distributed by June 2022.

: All PoW-mined tokens were unlocked and distributed by June 2022. Validator/Stake Unlock : Staked tokens are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours) and can be withdrawn after the cycle ends.

: Staked tokens are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours) and can be withdrawn after the cycle ends. No Centralized Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a centralized, time-based unlock schedule for team, investor, or foundation allocations, as most tokens were distributed via mining.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Initial 5B supply via PoW mining (ended June 2022); ongoing 0.6% inflation for PoS rewards Allocation ~96.66% via mining; no public sale; top 10 wallets hold ~62.8% of supply Usage Gas, staking, governance, payments, DeFi, airdrops, ecosystem incentives Incentives Staking rewards, DeFi liquidity mining, airdrops, quests, community programs Locking Validator/nominator staking, voluntary lockups, vesting toolkits Unlocking All mining tokens unlocked by June 2022; staking unlocks after each cycle (~18h) Deflation 50% of transaction/storage fees burned since June 2023

Additional Notes

Governance : TON holders can vote on proposals using either weighted balance or one-wallet-one-vote systems. DAO Spaces allow for custom governance structures.

: TON holders can vote on proposals using either weighted balance or one-wallet-one-vote systems. DAO Spaces allow for custom governance structures. Transparency : While the initial mining and PoS mechanisms are transparent, there is no official, detailed breakdown of allocations to the team, foundation, or investors.

: While the initial mining and PoS mechanisms are transparent, there is no official, detailed breakdown of allocations to the team, foundation, or investors. Ecosystem Growth: TON’s DeFi TVL has grown exponentially, driven by DEXs like STON.fi and DeDust, and supported by large-scale incentive programs.

