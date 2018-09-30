USDCoin (USDC) tokenomics
USDCoin (USDC) Informasjon
USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for USDCoin (USDC), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for USDCoin (USDC)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan USDC tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Issuance Mechanism
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. Its issuance and redemption are managed by Circle, a regulated financial technology company. The process is as follows:
-
Minting (Issuance):
- Only Circle and authorized partners can mint new USDC.
- Users (primarily institutional clients with Circle Mint accounts) deposit USD via wire or bank transfer. Circle then mints an equivalent amount of USDC on supported blockchains.
- The supply is elastic, expanding or contracting based on user demand and redemptions.
- Each USDC is fully backed by USD or cash equivalents, with monthly public reserve attestations by Deloitte.
-
Burning (Redemption):
- Users can redeem USDC for USD at a 1:1 rate by sending USDC to Circle, which then burns the tokens and wires the equivalent USD to the user.
- Only addresses with the “minter” role can burn USDC, and the “masterMinter” can add or remove minters.
-
Cross-Chain Transfers:
- USDC is natively issued on 16+ blockchains and can be bridged to others. The Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) enables canonical mint-and-burn transfers between supported networks, burning USDC on the source chain and minting it on the destination.
Recent Supply Trends
USDC’s supply is highly dynamic, with daily mints and burns reflecting real-time demand. For example, in the last week, the outstanding supply has fluctuated around $70 billion, with daily mints and burns often exceeding $1 billion.
Allocation Mechanism
-
No Pre-Allocation or Team/Investor Share:
- There is no allocation of USDC to the project team, investors, or advisors. All USDC in circulation is minted in response to user deposits of USD.
- There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or reserved allocations for insiders.
- The top holders are typically exchanges, DeFi protocols, and large institutional users, not the project team.
-
Concentration:
- As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses on Ethereum held ~19.5% of the USDC supply on that chain, with the largest being major exchanges and liquidity pools.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Use Case:
- USDC is used as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account in the crypto ecosystem.
- It is widely adopted in DeFi (lending, borrowing, trading, liquidity provision), payments, remittances, and as collateral for other stablecoins (e.g., DAI’s PSM).
-
DeFi Integration:
- USDC is the most dominant stablecoin in bridge TVL and DeFi TVL, with a significant portion of its supply locked in smart contracts for lending, trading, and liquidity provision.
- For example, by mid-2021, 47% of USDC’s supply was locked in DeFi smart contracts, and it remains the leading stablecoin in cross-chain bridges and DeFi protocols.
-
Incentives:
- USDC itself does not offer native staking, yield, or rewards. However, platforms like Coinbase may offer USDC rewards funded from their own resources, not from Circle or the USDC protocol.
- In DeFi, users can earn interest, trading fees, or liquidity mining rewards by deploying USDC in protocols, but these incentives are external to USDC’s core design.
Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking:
- USDC does not have a protocol-level locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens are freely transferable and redeemable at any time.
- Any locking of USDC occurs at the application or protocol level (e.g., when used as collateral in DeFi, or in liquidity pools), not at the token contract level.
Unlocking Time
- No Unlocking Schedule:
- There is no unlocking period for USDC. Tokens are minted and burned on demand, and users can transfer or redeem at any time.
- Any time-based restrictions are imposed by third-party platforms, not by the USDC protocol itself.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted 1:1 for USD deposits by Circle; elastic supply; monthly reserve attestations
|Allocation
|No pre-allocation; no team/investor/advisor share; all supply user-minted
|Usage & Incentives
|Medium of exchange, DeFi collateral, payments; no native yield; external DeFi incentives possible
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking; application-level only (e.g., DeFi, exchanges)
|Unlocking
|No unlock schedule; tokens always liquid and redeemable
Broader Implications and Context
- Transparency and Trust: USDC’s model prioritizes transparency, regulatory compliance, and full backing, making it a preferred stablecoin for institutions and DeFi protocols.
- Centralization Tradeoff: While USDC’s design ensures stability and compliance, it is centrally managed by Circle, which retains upgrade and blacklist privileges.
- DeFi Systemic Role: USDC’s dominance in DeFi and as a bridge asset means its stability is critical to the broader crypto ecosystem. Events like the March 2023 depeg highlighted systemic risks and the need for robust risk management in DeFi protocols.
- No Native Tokenomics Complexity: Unlike many crypto tokens, USDC’s economics are straightforward, with no emissions, vesting, or protocol-level incentives—its value proposition is stability and liquidity.
Conclusion
USDC’s token economics are intentionally simple and transparent, designed to maximize trust, liquidity, and utility as a digital dollar. All supply is user-minted and fully backed, with no protocol-level incentives, lockups, or vesting. Its role as the backbone of DeFi and cross-chain activity underscores the importance of its robust, transparent, and compliant design.
USDCoin (USDC) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak USDCoin (USDC) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet USDC tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange USDC tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår USDCs tokenomics, kan du utforske USDC tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe USDC
Interessert i å legge til USDCoin (USDC) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe USDC, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
USDCoin (USDC) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til USDC hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
USDC prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor USDC kan være på vei? Vår USDC prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.